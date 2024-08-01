PM Ali Asadov Visits Azerbaijan's Embassy In Iran
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
An Azerbaijani delegation led by Prime Minister Ali Asadov
visited the Azerbaijani embassy in the Islamic Republic of Iran,
which has resumed operations at a new address in Tehran,
Azernews reports.
During the visit, Prime Minister Ali Asadov toured the embassy
building and held discussions with the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to
Iran and the embassy staff.
Note that during his working visit to Tehran, Ali Asadov, the
Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, met with Masoud
Pezeshkian, the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The
Prime Minister also presented an invitation letter from President
Ilham Aliyev to President Masoud Pezeshkian for participation in
COP29, which will be held in Azerbaijan this November.
It is worth noting that, as a result of negotiations between
Azerbaijan and Iran, Azerbaijan's embassy in this country has
resumed its activities at a new address. The Iranian side, as the
accrediting country, has taken appropriate measures to ensure
diplomatic protection in front of the new embassy building in
accordance with its obligations under the Vienna Convention on
Diplomatic Relations.
MENAFN01082024000195011045ID1108503618
