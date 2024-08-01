PM Ali Asadov Visits Azerbaijan's Embassy In Iran

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An Azerbaijani delegation led by Prime Ali Asadov visited the Azerbaijani embassy in the Islamic Republic of Iran, which has resumed operations at a new address in Tehran, Azernews reports.

During the visit, Prime Minister Ali Asadov toured the embassy building and held discussions with the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Iran and the embassy staff.

Note that during his working visit to Tehran, Ali Asadov, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, met with Masoud Pezeshkian, the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The Prime Minister also presented an invitation letter from President Ilham Aliyev to President Masoud Pezeshkian for participation in COP29, which will be held in Azerbaijan this November.

It is worth noting that, as a result of negotiations between Azerbaijan and Iran, Azerbaijan's embassy in this country has resumed its activities at a new address. The Iranian side, as the accrediting country, has taken appropriate measures to ensure diplomatic protection in front of the new embassy building in accordance with its obligations under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.