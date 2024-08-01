Azerbaijani Boxer Reaches Quarterfinals Of 2024 Summer Olympics
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijani boxer Murad Allahverdiyev (80kg) has reached the
quarterfinals of the 2024 Summer olympics in Paris,
Azernews reports.
The boxer defeated Abdelrahman Abdelgawwad (Egypt) with a score
of 5-0.
Murad Allahverdiyev will compete against Kazakh boxer Nurbek
Oralbay in the quarterfinals on August 2.
At the Paris Olympics, Azerbaijan is represented by 48 athletes
in 17 programs in 15 sports.
The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris will last from July 26 to
August 11, 2024.
Paris has become the second city after London to host the Summer
Olympics three times.
The Games feature football, tennis, boxing, cycling, gymnastics,
volleyball, weightlifting, basketball, fencing, taekwondo,
athletics, wrestling, and other sports, as well as the debut of
breakdancing as an Olympic event.
----
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr
MENAFN01082024000195011045ID1108503609
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.