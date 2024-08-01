Azerbaijani Boxer Reaches Quarterfinals Of 2024 Summer Olympics

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Azerbaijani boxer Murad Allahverdiyev (80kg) has reached the quarterfinals of the 2024 Summer in Paris, Azernews reports.

The boxer defeated Abdelrahman Abdelgawwad (Egypt) with a score of 5-0.

Murad Allahverdiyev will compete against Kazakh boxer Nurbek Oralbay in the quarterfinals on August 2.

At the Paris Olympics, Azerbaijan is represented by 48 athletes in 17 programs in 15 sports.

The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris will last from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

Paris has become the second city after London to host the Summer Olympics three times.

The Games feature football, tennis, boxing, cycling, gymnastics, volleyball, weightlifting, basketball, fencing, taekwondo, athletics, wrestling, and other sports, as well as the debut of breakdancing as an Olympic event.

