Azerbaijani Rower Ranked Third At 2024 Summer Olympics
Azerbaijani rower Diana Dymchenko has taken the third place
among six participants in the C/D semifinals,
The rower competed in the C/D semi-finals for 6th and 12th place
in the individual 2000-meter race.
Having covered the distance in 7 minutes 59.23 seconds, the
athlete reached the C final.
At the Paris Olympics, Azerbaijan is represented by 48 athletes
in 17 programs in 15 sports.
The 2024 Summer olympics in Paris will last from July 26 to
August 11, 2024.
Paris has become the second city after London to host the Summer
Olympics three times.
The Games feature football, tennis, boxing, cycling, gymnastics,
volleyball, weightlifting, basketball, fencing, taekwondo,
athletics, wrestling, and other sports, as well as the debut of
breakdancing as an Olympic event.
