Another Yards Improved In Baku's Nasimi District

Improvement of streets, parks, neighbourhoods, and buildings,
reconstruction of courtyards, creation of new nfrastructure, and
planting of greenery are successfully continued in Nasimi district,
Azernews reports.
Within the joint project of Baku City Executive Power and Nasimi
District Executive Power, the buildings No. 34 and No.38 located on
Javadkhan Street, both with 4 entrances, 5-story buildings, as well
as the surrounding area, have been renovated and put to the use of
the 450 yard residents.
Moreover, new rainwater pipes and gutters were installed,
entrance doors, stairwell windows were changed, and ramps for
children and wheelchairs were installed.
At the same time, as a result of the works, the occupied areas
in the yard were returned to the general use of the population, and
trash cans were placed for small waste. Roofs and birdhouses have
been installed for stray pets.
For the efficient organisation of the residents' leisure time,
gazebos and seats were set up in the courtyard, and various types
of children's play elements and sports facilities were installed as
well.
In addition to the restoration of the existing greenery, a new
green belt was laid in the neighbourhood. The existing greenery and
trees were maintained in an agrotechnical manner, 100 pine trees
and 500 seasonal flowers were planted.
Construction and reconstruction works carried out in the
district are met with great approval from the population. Residents
of the region express their deep gratitude to the head of state for
the work done.
At present, landscaping and reconstruction works are being
carried out in several other addresses in the district every
Saturday and Sunday.
