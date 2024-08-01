Volume Of Exports Of Turkish Electrical Equipment To Georgia Named
By Alimat Aliyeva
In January-June 2024, exports of electrical equipment from
Turkiye to Georgia increased by 15.7 percent compared to the same
period last year and amounted to 88.6 million US dollars,
Azernews reports.
"In June of this year, Turkiye exported $17.1 million worth of
electrical equipment to Georgia, which is 35.7 percent more than in
June last year," the Ministry said in a statement.
It should be noted that in January-June 2024, Turkish exports of
electrical equipment decreased by 0.9 percent compared to the same
period last year and amounted to $ 7.8 billion.
"In June of this year, Turkiye exported electrical equipment
worth $ 1.2 billion, which is 10.8 percent less than in June last
year," the message says.
It was also noted that over the past 12 months (June 2023 - June
2024), Turkiye exported electrical equipment worth $ 16.1
billion.
