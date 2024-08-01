EU, US Hold Talks To Avert Possible War Over Haniya's Murder
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
After Ismail Haniyeh, head of the Political Bureau of the
Palestinian Hamas movement was killed in Tehran, European and
American high-ranking diplomats held urgent talks in the Middle
East to prevent a large-scale war in the region, Azernews reports,
citing foreign media outlets.
According to sources, Enrique Mora, Undersecretary General for
Political Affairs of the EU External Action Service, held "vital"
talks in Tehran, while Brett McGurk, the Middle East and North
Africa coordinator of the White House National Security Council,
was in Saudi Arabia.
The unnamed officials told the media that the discussions were
aimed at persuading Iran to either not respond to the attack, which
it blames on Israel, or to limit itself to symbolic actions. "Since
last night, everyone has been pressuring Tehran not to respond and
to hold back," a Western diplomat participating in the negotiation
process told the publication.
It should be recalled that earlier "The New York Times" reported
that Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei ordered direct strikes on
Israel in response to the killing of Ismail Haniyeh, the head of
the Political Bureau of the Palestinian Hamas movement in
Tehran.
MENAFN01082024000195011045ID1108503600
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.