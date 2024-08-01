Mod: Over 1,184 Hectares Of Land Cleared Of Mines In Azerbaijan In July
More than 1,184 hectares of territory were completely cleared of
mines in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan in July 2024 as a
result of the efforts made by the Engineering troops of the
Azerbaijani Army, Azernews reports, citing the
Defense Ministry.
According to the ministry, 39,721 hectares of land were cleared
from mines and unexploded ordnance by the Azerbaijani Army's
engineer-sapper units in the liberated territories up to date. In
total, 13,045 pieces of unexploded military ammunition, 3,318
pieces of anti-tank mines, and 10,463 anti-personnel mines were
detected and destroyed.
By the plan, the necessary measures for restoring social
well-being and ensuring safety, including engineering support
focused on expediting the organization of road and infrastructure
works are ongoing in Azerbaijan's territories liberated from
occupation.
