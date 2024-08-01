Mod: Over 1,184 Hectares Of Land Cleared Of Mines In Azerbaijan In July

(MENAFN- AzerNews) More than 1,184 hectares of territory were completely cleared of mines in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan in July 2024 as a result of the efforts made by the Engineering of the Azerbaijani Army, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, 39,721 hectares of land were cleared from mines and unexploded ordnance by the Azerbaijani Army's engineer-sapper units in the liberated territories up to date. In total, 13,045 pieces of unexploded military ammunition, 3,318 pieces of anti-tank mines, and 10,463 anti-personnel mines were detected and destroyed.

By the plan, the necessary measures for restoring social well-being and ensuring safety, including engineering support focused on expediting the organization of road and infrastructure works are ongoing in Azerbaijan's territories liberated from occupation.