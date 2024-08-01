Azercell Announces Launch Of Number Ordering Service
Now customers can obtain the desired number without
waiting for it to go on sale
Azercell is introducing the "Number Ordering" service effective
from July 31, 2024. Customers will be able to order the desired
Azercell number through a new feature of without waiting
for the number to go on sale. Notably, the number ordering service
is completely free of charge.
To order a number a user needs to enter the desired number into
the search box on website. If the
number is not currently on sale but can be made available for
purchase, a new page will open, offering the option to pay the cost
of the number online and order its immediate preparation for
sale.
Customers can collect their ready number at any official
Azercell sales
point of their choice. Additionally, the cost of the number can
be paid in monthly installments using the Taksit service.
It should be noted that the Taksit service allows BirKart users
to purchase Azercell numbers costing over 100 AZN in interest-free
installments for up to 12 months at .
For more information and to utilize the new service, please
visit .
