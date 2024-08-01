Azerbaijan, China To Deepen Cultural Partnership

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The partnership between Azerbaijan and China is poised for
further growth and development.
The two countries have laid a solid foundation for long-term
collaboration in various fields.
Over the past years, the cultural relations between Azerbaijan
and China have seen significant growth, as evidenced by the meeting
between the culture ministers of both countries to discuss
prospects of cooperation.
Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli has received Deputy
Minister of Culture and tourism of the People's Republic of China
(PRC), head of the China's National Cultural Heritage
Administration Li Chun, who was on a visit to Azerbaijan at the
invitation of the ministry, Azernews reports.
The Chinese delegation, which included Charge d'Affaires of the
Chinese Embassy in Azerbaijan Ding Tao, head of the China Academy
of Cultural Heritage Li Liusan and other officials, was also
presented at the meeting.
During the meeting, Adil Karimli hailed the strong ties between
Azerbaijan and China, highlighting the broad and promising
cooperation between the two countries based on mutual interest and
trust, thanks to the political will of their leaders.
In his speech, the Azerbaijani Culture Minister also mentioned
the significance of the Joint Declaration on the Establishment of a
Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the
People's Republic of China" (PRC).
"The Joint Declaration on the Establishment of a Strategic
Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the People's
Republic of China" (PRC), adopted during the meeting of President
Ilham Aliyev with Chinese President Xi Jinping within the framework
of the Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) held
in Astana this July, opened a new page in the relations between the
two countries," he said.
The Minister Li Chun expressed graditude for the warm welcome
and emphasized the elevation of relations between the countries to
a strategic partnership level.
The Chinese Minister also provided information about the Asian
Cultural Heritage Alliance (ACHA), said that the alliance is
implementing 15 programs in various areas.
Li Chun stressed the importance of the representation of the
Azerbaijani side in the specialized structures of ACHA and proposed
Azerbaijan to host the IV conference of the alliance.
He pointed out that the project related to the study of
underwater heritage in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea
can be implemented by ACHA, which has extensive experience in the
field of underwater heritage studies.
Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism of the People's Republic
of China (PRC) also expressed interest in studying Azerbaijan's
experience in the field of digital monitoring of cultural
heritage.
Noting that cultural cooperation occupies a special place in the
relations, which are expanding every year, Adil Karimli brought to
attention that Azerbaijan is interested in further developing ties
in various fields of culture.
He noted that his visit to China in September 2023 made a deep
impression on him and emphasized the importance of the meetings
held there for future cooperation.
The sides exchanged views on the development of roadmaps and
draft memorandums on cultural cooperation.
The relevant draft memorandums were submitted by China to the
Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.
Li Chun added that it would be good to sign memorandums in
Beijing next year that will contribute to the development of
cooperation between the countries.
China's National Cultural Heritage Administration Li Chun also
said that they would like to see an Azerbaijani gallery in China's
famous cultural complex 798 Art Zone.
It was brought to the attention that Azerbaijan will host the
2024 UN Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP 29) on November
11-22, where issues of culture in the context of climate change
will be raised as well.
The conference will also highlight the role of culture in
environmental protection.
Adil Karimli outlined that the participation of the Chinese side
in this prestigious event will be of great importance.
The meeting also included an exchange of views on other issues
of interest to the parties.
In conclusion, gifts were presented and commemorative photos
were taken.
