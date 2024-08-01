عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan, Greece Mull Co-Op On Environmental Protection

Azerbaijan, Greece Mull Co-Op On Environmental Protection


8/1/2024 2:31:48 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Greece to the Republic of Azerbaijan Christos Kapodistrias met with the Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

At the meeting, views were exchanged on preparations for the 29th session of the conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which will be hosted by Azerbaijan this year.

At the same time, environmental protection and future cooperation opportunities between the two countries were discussed at the meeting.

MENAFN01082024000195011045ID1108503588


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search