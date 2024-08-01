Azerbaijan, Greece Mull Co-Op On Environmental Protection
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of
Greece to the Republic of Azerbaijan Christos Kapodistrias met with
the Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev,
Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Ecology and
Natural Resources.
At the meeting, views were exchanged on preparations for the
29th session of the conference of the Parties to the UN Framework
Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which will be hosted by
Azerbaijan this year.
At the same time, environmental protection and future
cooperation opportunities between the two countries were discussed
at the meeting.
MENAFN01082024000195011045ID1108503588
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.