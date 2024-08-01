NATPAT Honored By Parents As A Top Mosquito Bite Relief Solution

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NATPAT Logo

Photo from NATPAT

NATPAT's Innovative Mosquito Bite Relief Solution Earns Acclaim from Parents, Setting a New Standard and Affirming NATPAT's Authority in Family Wellness

VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Leading Australian family wellness brand, has been recognized by Parents as one of the best mosquito bite relief solutions in their latest listicle . The accolade highlights NATPAT 's commitment to offering effective and safe products that address everyday challenges for families.Parents is well-known for its rigorous independent testing and review process. They selected NATPAT's mosquito bite relief solution based on its efficacy, safety, and positive feedback from users. The inclusion underscores NATPAT's dedication to providing solutions that enhance the lives of families across the globe.Michael Jankie, Founder and CEO of NATPAT, expressed gratitude for the recognition, stating,“Being recognized by Parents as one of the best mosquito bite relief solutions came as a pleasant surprise to us at NATPAT. We didn't see it coming, since they test and review products independently without asking for samples or information. This recognition echoes what we've heard from thousands of parents who have discovered us and seen a positive change. It's a testament to our commitment to playfully solve life's little challenges. We're grateful to have been noticed by Parents, and we know that our dedication and hard work have put us in the right place for such moments of luck. These kinds of acknowledgments truly inspire us to keep making a difference in everyday lives.”This recognition by Parents not only validates NATPAT's efforts in developing top-tier family wellness products but also reinforces their position as a trusted brand in the market. Being featured among the best mosquito bite relief solutions underscores NATPAT's dedication to quality, safety, and customer satisfaction. As NATPAT continues to expand its footprint in retail outlets like Target, this acknowledgment from Parents is expected to further enhance consumer trust and drive growth for the brand.“Parents's recognition of our itch relief solution validates the hard work and dedication we put into our products. We are committed to creating solutions that genuinely improve everyday life for families.” says Jankie, acknowledging NATPAT's forward momentum towards growth and earning the adoration of parents worldwide.NATPAT's MagicPatch Mosquito Bite Relief Patch is available at Target and other leading retailers. This patch is a standout for its natural ingredients, ease of use and child-friendly design. Each product is crafted to provide long-lasting protection and comfort, ensuring families can enjoy outdoor activities without the worry of insect bites.For more information about NATPAT's products and to experience their globally recognized expertise in family care and wellness, visit their official website atAbout NATPATNATPAT was born from the enduring friendship of Gary and Michael, childhood friends with a shared entrepreneurial spirit since age 4 and further enriched by the addition of Andrei, who joined forces with the pair in another venture nearly a decade ago. Operating as a value-centric brand, NATPAT thrives on agility, boasting a core team of 3 and a remote team of 12 spanning diverse time zones. The brand's standout product is its flagship BuzzPatch insect-repellent stickers and patches, a harmonious blend of science and nature. Bucking retail norms, NATPAT recently secured an exclusive partnership with Target, propelling them into the spotlight as one of the top 3 repellent brands in the US. Rooted in a commitment to well-being, sustainability, and a touch of nature's magic, NATPAT is your go-to for an enjoyable, natural, and joyous wellness journey. NATPAT is available in close to 10,000 major and independent retail doors and various online platforms.For the most recent updates, follow NATPAT on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

Heather Holmes

Publicity for Good

+1 828-332-5307

email us here