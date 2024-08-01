Body Of Hezbollah Top Military Commander Found Under Rubble In Beirut

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BEIRUT, Aug 1 (NNN-NNA) – Sources close to Hezbollah said yesterday that, the body of Fouad Shokor, Hezbollah's top military commander, who was killed a day earlier by the Israeli regime, was found under the rubble in Dahie, in Beirut's southern suburbs, Al-Jadeed local TV reported.

A Zionist drone fired, on Tuesday evening, three missiles at a position near the Shura Council of Hezbollah, aiming to target Shokor, a senior military adviser to Hezbollah Secretary-General, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, told the press.

The attack on Dahie also killed five others and wounded around 74 people.

Lebanese Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, condemned the attack, saying, Lebanon preserves its right to take all necessary measures to deter the aggression.– NNN-NNA