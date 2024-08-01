Algerian, Iranian UN Reps.: Israeli Violated Int'l Law In Haniyeh Assassination

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Aug 1 (KUNA) -- Algeria's Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN), Ammar bin Jami accused the Israeli of committing a "terrorist act" in assassinating Ismail Haniyeh, the chief of Hamas, adding that the operation was a "violation of international law and state sovereignty."

Ammar bin Jami made these remarks on Wednesday evening during an emergency session of the United Nations Security Council convened to discuss the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian issue.

Ammar bin Jami added that the assassination was a heinous attack on the foundations of diplomatic relations, the sanctity of state sovereignty, and the principles upon which the system was built.

The Algerian representative urged the international community to take decisive action as blood was being shed and international law was continuously violated by the Israeli occupation.

He called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza and the lifting of the blockade, describing it as the key to stability in the Middle East.

Ammar bin Jami also demanded the complete end of the Israeli occupation of Palestinian, Syrian, and Lebanese territories, urging full accountability of the occupying power for horrific war crimes and human rights violations and compliance with all UN Security Council resolutions.

Meanwhile, Iran's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Amir Iravani, stated that targeting Haniyeh was yet another violation by the Israeli occupation that has been going on continuously for decades against the Palestinians.

Iravani condemned the assassination and said that it was a grave violation of international law and the Charter of the UN, as well as a serious breach of Iran's sovereignty and national security.

He pointed out to the US' responsibility, as a strategic ally and supporter of the Israeli occupation, which cannot be ignored as he said.

Iravani added that this act could not have occurred without the authorization and support of intelligence from the US, adding that the continuation of Israeli attacks threaten peace and stability in the region.

The Iranian ambassador asserted that Iran retains its inherent right to self-defense under international law to respond firmly to the attack when it deems necessary and appropriate.

Deputy Permanent Observer of the State of Palestine to the UN, Feda Abdelhady Nasser urged the Security Council, the General Assembly, and all nations to act immediately to stop the criminal Israeli aggression against the Palestinians and the region.

She expressed the Palestinian leadership's strongest condemnation of the assassination of former Palestinian Prime Minister and head of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh.

The Deputy Permanent Observer of Palestine called for accountability for this assassination, just as they have consistently called for accountability for the deliberate killing and injury of more than 130,000 Palestinian children, women, and men over the past 300 days of horror in Gaza.

She reiterated the call for accountability for all violations of the occupying power against the integrity and sovereignty of countries in the region, including the State Palestine, stressing the necessity of respecting the UN Charter not only in words but also in actions.

She added that the failure to hold the occupying power accountable has allowed these crimes to be committed and enabled them to continue.

The Hamas movement announced early Wednesday that Ismail Haniyeh, a leader of Hamas, and his personal aide, Waseem Abu Shaban, were killed in an airstrike by the Israeli occupation on his residence in the Iranian capital, Tehran. (end)

ast













MENAFN01082024000071011013ID1108503403