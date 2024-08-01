Kuwait PM Congratulates Benin On Nat'l Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Aug 1 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent Thursday a cable to the President of Benin Patrice Talon congratulating him on his country's national day. (pick up previous)
