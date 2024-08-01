Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: Safety Audit Of Srinagar Institutes Ordered

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar – The authorities have ordered a safety audit of all coaching centres operating in Srinagar, days after three civil services aspirants died due to flooding of an institute building basement in central Delhi following heavy rain, officials said on Wednesday.

All private coaching institutes have been directed to cooperate with the inspection teams and adhere to the set guidelines to ensure the safety of students, they said.

The three Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aspirants died due to flooding of the Rau's IAS Study Circle building basement in the central Delhi coaching hub of Old Rajinder Nagar following torrential rainfall on July 27.

Water from a flooded drain gushed into the basement where a library was set up.

“Deputy Commissioner (Srinagar) Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat ordered a safety audit of all coaching centres in the district,” a spokesperson said.

The decision was taken in light of the Old Rajinder Nagar incident, he said.

The deputy commissioner has directed a comprehensive inspection of all buildings housing coaching institutions.

The inspection will focus on areas such as using basements for classes, adherence to fire safety norms, compliance with building by-laws, prevention of overcrowded classrooms, verification of coaching centres operating from residential buildings, and the adequacy of escape routes in buildings, the spokesperson said.

A thorough safety audit of coaching centres, particularly in Srinagar, will be conducted to avert any potential accidents, he added.

Bhat has also constituted committees of officers from relevant departments to assess the compliance of such coaching institutions with safety standards.

The committees have been directed to submit their reports within a reasonable timeframe.