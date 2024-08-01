UAE Olympic House In Paris Welcomes Global Audience And Presents The Country's Rich Heritage

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) 31 July 2024- As the Olympic Games 2024 kicked off last Friday, 26th July 2024, the first-ever UAE Olympic House has been attracting a global audience in Paris.

His Excellency Ghanem Mubarak Al Hajeri, Director General of the General Authority for Sports, said after participating in the opening tour of the UAE Olympic House:“This significant event emphasises the country's unwavering commitment to the values of the Olympic movement. It additionally shows the keen interest of our wise leadership in sports, making it a central part of the UAE's future vision. It underscores the dedication and commitment of the sports sector towards securing more sports and athletic achievements, as well as fostering global engagement”.

“Despite its simplicity, the concept of establishing the UAE Olympic House is exceptional in terms of its goals and impact. In just a few days, it has made significant contributions, enhancing the leadership's efforts to foster communication and forge strategic connections with countries around the world to exchange culture, share ideas and aspirations, as well as achieve shared objectives at all levels, in addition to encouraging dialogue through sports”, He added.

On the sidelines of the Paris 2024 Olympics, the doors of the Emirati Olympic House were opened to visitors to experience Emirati culture linked to heritage, authenticity, and national identity. Guests, by touring the house, get an authentic Emirati experience through which they can live the details of Emirati culture and heritage, reflecting the spirit of innovation and hospitality that represents the Emirati people.

A visit to this house takes you on a journey into the depths of Emirati culture in a different way through 8 interactive areas, including 'Al-Sikka' (the starting place), 'Al-Majlis' (the welcoming place), 'Al-Liwan' (the communication place), 'Al-Midan' (the movement place), and 'Al-Hawa' (the play place), where each area provides unique experiences for visitors through augmented reality and digital interactions. There is also the 'Earth' space, where visitors can taste coffee and its flavours prepared by the sons and daughters of the UAE from the children of Zayed.

His Excellency Ghanem Al Hajeri said, 'The Emirati Olympic House serves as a testament to the state's sports ambitions and its commitment to the spirit of the Olympic movement. The house makes you feel proud as an Emirati while touring its premises, and the idea of its establishment highlights our country's leadership and its desire to enhance international cooperation and cultural exchange by welcoming the countries of the world and different cultures for more communication and getting to know our identity, heritage, environment, customs, and traditions.'

The UAE Olympic House represents the country and its leadership's desire to enhance international cooperation and cultural exchange. It invites the world to engage with and learn more about our rich cultural heritage, environment, customs and traditions.

His Excellency pointed out that“The UAE Olympic House is an extension of the vision of the country's founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who advocated for peace, harmony, coexistence and communication with different peoples of the world. Under the leadership of UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, this approach continues aiming to promote and consolidate these noble values through a farsighted vision and pioneering future directions.'

His Excellency Ghanem Mubarak Al Hajeri said,“In the Olympic Village, athletes from all around the world come together to connect, compete and learn from one another, as well as share experiences and culture. Similarly, in the UAE, over 200 nationalities coexist in harmony and peace, exchanging cultures and contributing to the growth of society. The UAE Olympic House serves as a platform for celebrating and emphasizing the values of inclusivity and humanity, which are fundamental to the Emirati identity during the UAE's participation in the Paris 2024 Olympics.'

His Excellency praised the bilateral relations between the UAE and France, describing them as 'exceptional,' considering them strong and multi-faceted in cooperation and long-standing, saying, 'I am pleased with the participation of the UAE Ministry of Interior with security ambassadors from the police support team in securing this global event according to security protocols and enhancing UAE-French cooperation to ensure safe and successful Olympic Games for athletes, participating delegations, and visitors from all over the world.'

His Excellency Ghanem Al Hajeri confirmed,“Beyond just opportunities to participate and compete, the Olympic Games is a platform that allows us to share and exchange cultures and values with people throughout the world. Since the UAE applied for membership in the International Olympic Committee in 1979, which was immediately accepted, and our first participation in the Los Angeles Olympics in 1984, the state has confirmed through the UAE National Olympic Committee its commitment to respecting the Olympic Charter and appreciating the Olympic movement, reflecting the keen interest of our wise leadership in sports and placing it among national priorities.'