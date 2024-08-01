ROHM Develops Industry's Smallest CMOS Op Amp Optimized For Smartphones And Iot Devices

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) -Low Input Offset Voltage and Noise Contribute to Higher Accuracy in Sensor Circuits-

KYOTO, Japan, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ROHM Co., Ltd. has developed an ultra-compact 1.8V to 5V rail-to-rail CMOS operational amplifier (op amp), the TLR377GYZ, which is the smallest in the as of August 1, 2024 (ROHM study). It is optimized for amplifying signals from sensors such as temperature, pressure, and flow rate as well as in smartphones, small IoT devices, and similar applications.

The size of and IoT devices continues to decrease, requiring smaller components. To accurately amplify small signals as needed in high-precision sensing, op amps must improve low input offset voltage and noise performance while continuing to shrink the form factor.

The TLR377GYZ successfully balances miniaturization with high accuracy (a challenge for conventional op amps) by further evolving proprietary circuit design, process, and packaging technologies cultivated over many years.

Op amps' input offset voltage and noise generation degrade amplification accuracy and can be suppressed by increasing the size of built-in transistors, but at the expense of miniaturization. In response, ROHM developed proprietary circuits which achieve a maximum offset voltage as low as 1mV without increasing the size of transistors with greatly reducing flicker noise, while ultra-low noise is achieved with an input equivalent noise voltage density of 12 nV/square root Hertz by optimizing the resistive components at the element level. Furthermore, the new product adopts a WLCSP (Wafer Level Chip Scale Package) with a ball pitch of just 0.3mm, utilizing original packaging technology. This reduces size by approximately 69% compared to conventional products and 46% over existing compact products.

The IC-mounted conversion board that can replace SSOP6 packages is also offered to support replacement considerations and initial evaluation. Both the new product and conversion board are available for purchase through online distributors. Additionally, the high-accuracy SPICE model, called ROHM Real Model, is available on ROHM's website for verification simulations.

Going forward, in addition to greater miniaturization and accuracy, ROHM will enhance op amp performance by reducing power consumption using proprietary ultra-low current consumption technology.

