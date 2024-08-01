Robert Swaak To Step Down As CEO Of ABN AMRO In The First Half Of 2025

This press release is published by ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and contains inside information within the meaning of article 7 (1) to (4) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation).

Robert Swaak was appointed as the CEO of ABN AMRO in April 2020 and was reappointed in April 2024. The process of finding a successor has been initiated.

