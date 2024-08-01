Solvay Starts A New Share Buyback Program To Cover Its Long-Term Incentive Plans

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press release - Regulated information Brussels, August 1, 2024, 8:00am CEST In application of article 7:215 of the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations, Solvay announces the launch of a new share buy-back program for the purpose of meeting any delivery obligations of Solvay shares arising from grants of its 2023 and 2024 long-term incentive (Performance Share Units and Restricted Share Units) plans. Under this new program, Solvay may acquire up to 1,025,000 Solvay shares. This will be done under the terms and conditions approved by the extraordinary general shareholders' meeting held on December 8, 2023. The buyback program is expected to be completed by October 1, 2024. It will be conducted in accordance with applicable regulations, and executed by an independent intermediary under a discretionary mandate. The timing of the buyback will depend on a variety of factors, including market conditions. Solvay will inform the market on the progress of the program in accordance with applicable legislation. This follows the acquisition of 218,191 shares of the Company in June 2024, for the purpose of meeting any delivery obligations of Solvay shares arising from grants of a previous long-term incentive plan and the Employee Share Purchase Plan. The impact of the share buyback program is already included in the guidance of Free cash flow to Solvay shareholders from continuing operations of more than €300 million in 2024. Contacts

