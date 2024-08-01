EXOSENS COMPLETES THE CLOSING OF THE ACQUISITION OF CENTRONIC, LEADER IN RADIATION DETECTION SOLUTIONS

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EXOSENS COMPLETES THE CLOSING OF THE OF CENTRONIC, LEADER IN RADIATION DETECTION SOLUTIONS

Exosens announces the closing of the acquisition of UK-based Centronic, a specialist in radiation detectors and devices.





This strategic merger will enable the combined group to provide high-end detectors for nuclear market, to Business-to-Business customers, leveraging advanced technological capabilities.

The acquisition will further consolidate Exosens' position in the field of nuclear instrumentation, in contributing to the development of the Small Modular Reactor commercial market.



Exosens, a high-tech company focused on providing mission and performance-critical amplification, detection and imaging technology, today announces the closing of the acquisition of UK-based company Centronic , a specialist developer and manufacturer of radiation detectors and devices.

By welcoming Centronic, Exosens will provide unique high-end detectors for nuclear market to their Business-to-Business customers through mastering of component manufacturing, a large geographical reach and advanced technological capabilities.

“With the acquisition of Centronic, we will consolidate our position in nuclear instrumentation to create a European leader. It will allow Exosens to offer the best advanced monitoring solutions to contribute to the development of the Small Modular Reactor commercial market. Exosens continues to deploy its accretive bolt-on strategy by acquisition of skilled companies to accelerate growth )).” commented Jérôme Cerisier, CEO of Exosens.

Centronic, based in UK with 87 employees, is a well-established technology leader in the field of radiation sensors solutions for photonic & ionising radiation including Gas-Filled detectors, Silicon Photodiodes, Geiger-Müller tubes and Coil Wound detectors, having a strong position in the worldwide high-end markets, such as nuclear.

“Created in 1945, Centronic has a strong background in developing high performance detectors for nuclear, aerospace and industrial markets. We're very pleased to join Exosens and this transaction will allow us to build on that legacy, accelerate our growth and strengthen our product offer by R&D joint developments.” stated Neil Foreman, Executive Chairman of Centronic.

The transaction has been finalized. Terms of the transaction are not being disclosed.

ABOUT EXOSENS:

Exosens is a high‐tech company, with more than 85 years of experience in the innovation, development, manufacturing and sale of high‐end electro‐optical technologies in the field of amplification, detection and imaging. Today, it offers its customers detection components and solutions such as travelling wave tubes, advanced cameras, neutron & gamma detectors, instrument detectors and light intensifier tubes. This allows Exosens to respond to complex issues in extremely demanding environments by offering tailor‐made solutions to its customers. Thanks to its sustained investments, Exosens is internationally recognized as a major innovator in optoelectronics, with production and R&D carried out on 10 sites, in Europe and North America and with over 1,600 employees.

Exosens is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris ﴾Ticker: EXENS – ISIN: FR001400Q9V2﴿ and is a member of Euronext Tech Leaders segment.

For more information: exosens.com

Forward-looking statements

Certain information included in this press release are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions, including, without limitation, assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which Exosens operates, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the forward-looking statements included in this press release.

