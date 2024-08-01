عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
From Microbes To Mammals: We Tracked The Rapid Rise Of New Ecosystems As Glaciers Retreat And Ice Sheets Melt

From Microbes To Mammals: We Tracked The Rapid Rise Of New Ecosystems As Glaciers Retreat And Ice Sheets Melt


8/1/2024 2:13:28 AM
Author: Levan Tielidze

(MENAFN- The Conversation) As global temperatures inch upwards year after year, the world's glaciers retreat. These rivers of ice and the even larger ice sheets which cover Greenland and Antarctica are melting – and the melt is speeding up .
The Conversation

MENAFN01082024000199003603ID1108503215


The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search