With its rich history and rapidly evolving society, the beauty and personal care is thriving across the MENA region (Middle East and North Africa). Currently valued at US$46 billion, it is projected to reach a staggering US$60 billion by 2025.

To celebrate this fast-growing market, the Beautyworld x BeautyMatter 2024 Middle East Market Report: Past, Present, Future offers exciting historical, cultural and economic context, to unpack for the first time why the Middle East is a current hotbed for growth in the global beauty and wellness ecosystem. The report traces the Middle East's history and evolution of beauty back to its first example of lipstick and ancient fragrance rituals through to today's definition of beauty and current trends driving the market.

Dubai, UAE: Beautyworld's extensive and insightful new report, in collaboration with BeautyMatter, provides industry professionals with all-new research, core data and intelligence into the Middle East's fast-growing beauty industry for the first time.

With the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) beauty and personal care industry currently valued at US$46 billion and projected to reach US$60 billion by 2025 according to estimations by Euromonitor, the bespoke Beautyworld x BeautyMatter 2024 Middle East Market Report offers a timely and in-depth statistical look at the evolution, development, and future growth of the region's beauty industry.

The report uses data, intelligence and insights from industry executives and experts to distil the intricacies of consumer demographics, the driving forces behind evolving trends, and the emergence of the new beauty consumer in the region.

The data not only analyses the rising demand for beauty and wellness products in the region. it also illustrates the high potential for continued growth rate in the sector, in part driven by the Middle East's younger and digitally connected demographic, urbanization, rising disposable incomes and a growing expat community – with insightful predictions as to market worth in the near future.