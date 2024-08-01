Strategic Cooperation Between The Region's Largest Blockchain Event And A Well-Established Business Magazine

(MENAFN- B2Press) The countdown has begun for Istanbul Blockchain Week 2024, Turkey's and the region's largest blockchain and Web3-focused event. The strategic partner of the event to be held in Istanbul on 13-14 August was Fortune Turkey, Turkey's well-established business magazine.

Istanbul has started the countdown for Istanbul Blockchain Week 2024, Turkey's largest blockchain event. Fortune Turkey has become the strategic media partner of Istanbul Blockchain Week 2024 (IBW 2024), which will be held at Hilton Istanbul Bomonti on 13-14 August, organised by EAK Digital, a global Web3 creative communication agency.

Following last year's successful edition, preparations for the 2024 edition are in full swing and IBW 2024 is designed to include new activities such as the world's first dual Web3 esports tournament called W3E, esports exhibition, VC Connect investor and entrepreneur meetings that will bring together the world's leading Web3 venture capital funds. The strategic partnership established between Istanbul Blockchain Week and Fortune Turkey is also aimed to increase the impact of IBW 2024 and make blockchain technology and Web3 innovations accessible to a wider audience.

Reaching over 5 million readers in 120 countries, Fortune Turkey's presence at the event, which is considered a reference for the business world in Turkey since 2007, will open up space for Web3 companies to explore possible collaboration opportunities with big brands. On the other hand, Fortune Turkey's reputation over the years will have the potential to promote a more inclusive blockchain ecosystem by increasing the awareness and interest of different sectors towards blockchain initiatives.

'Fortune Turkey partnership is an important milestone'

Expressing their pleasure to partner with Fortune Turkey, Erhan Korhaliller, CEO of EAK Digital and Founder of Istanbul Blockchain Week, said: 'Fortune Turkey's expertise in the media and the reputable brands it contacts will play a crucial role in expanding the scope and impact of IBW 2024. This collaboration is an important milestone in our mission to make Web3 technologies accessible to a wider audience, encourage innovation and foster global participation in the transformative power of blockchain. It is important that we make these technologies accessible and engaging for everyone. In this way, we can remove barriers to understanding and adoption and enable more people and businesses to benefit from the advances in blockchain technology."

Within the scope of the strategic cooperation of Istanbul Blockchain Week, which hosted more than 180 speakers and reached more than 8 thousand participants in its events in 2022 and 2023, Fortune Turkey will have a special booth at the IBW 2024 event and will carry out comprehensive follow-up of the event. The magazine will facilitate panels on corporate Web3 integration and will conduct exclusive interviews with key speakers. Fortune Turkey will also highlight the prestige of the event, which will be attended by high-profile guests, including the EAK x Mag Token side event on 13 August, and will include an IBW supplement alongside the August issue.

Fortune Turkey Founder & CEO of Group Media Nevzat Çalışkan shared his evaluations on the cooperation with the following statements: 'We believe in the importance of this strategic partnership, the ecosystem we have created over the years as Fortune Turkey, the structure we have established with the Crypto 40 list we started publishing last year and the multiplier effect of IBW cooperation will be seen very soon. We expect that the IBW event will trigger growth while enabling the discussion of Web3 technologies outside of the coin or token world, the popular area of the blockchain world. We mutually believe that this cooperation will continue to increase in the coming years, we are aware that we are stepping into a global world."

