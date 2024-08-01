Top Events Today: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi To Visit Wayanad ITC To Release Q1 Results Schools Closed In Delhi Amid Rain

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Today marks an important event as top brass Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are scheduled to visit the disaster-stricken region of Wayanad on Thursday, August 1. Take a look:

Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi to visit disaster-stricken Wayanad on August 1

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Wayanad today to meet with families affected by the devastating landslide in Kerala's Meppadi, Wayanad. The landslide has tragically claimed 158 lives so far. During their visit, they will also tour the relief camps established in local and medical institutes.

Also Read: Wayanad landslides | 'I could hear them screaming': Shell-shocked survivors recall horrifying moments

Prior to their visit, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan conducted a meeting to assess and oversee the ongoing rescue operations in the affected areas of Wayanad.

Amid the rising death toll, the Indian Army has intensified its efforts to rescue people stranded after the landslides.

According to the Ministry of Defence, "The Army has set up a "Command and Control Centre" headed by Major General VT Mathew, General Officer Commanding, Karnataka and Kerala Sub Area, along with Brigadier Arjun Segan, at Kozhikode for coordinating HADR efforts."

Delhi court to pass on Aug 1 order on Puja Khedkar's anticipatory bail

In the case involving IAS probationer Puja Khedkar , a Delhi court is expected to deliver its decision on August 1 regarding her anticipatory bail plea. Khedkar faces allegations of cheating and forgery, and during the court proceedings, she asserted that she was being singled out due to her previous complaint of sexual harassment against a senior officer.

Also Read: How Puja Khedkar 'fraudulently' availed UPSC attempts beyond limit: 'Not only changed her name but also...'

Additional Sessions Judge Devender Kumar Jangala reserved the order after hearing arguments from both sides. Khedkar argued that she faces a significant risk of arrest, while the prosecution countered by accusing her of manipulating the system.

The court's forthcoming decision will determine whether Khedkar is granted anticipatory bail in light of the charges against her.

All schools are closed in Delhi amid heavy rainfall

Delhi Education Minister Atishi announced that all schools will remain closed on Thursday in the city after it was lashed by heavy rain.

The minister, in a post on X, said,“In light of the very heavy rainfall this evening and the forecast of heavy rainfall tomorrow, all schools both government and private will remain closed on August 1st.”

Also Read: Delhi schools shut today after heavy rains, waterlogging; IMD's red alert warning for heavy showers

The rain led to massive waterlogging and traffic disruption, unleashing chaos on roads on Wednesday evening. The downpour has severely affected the city's infrastructure, with vehicles stranded on flooded roads.

Paris Olympics 2024: Day 6 schedule for India

On the sixth day of the Paris Olympics 2024, India has multiple athletes poised for medal contention across different events. Shooter Swapnil Kusale aims to secure India's third medal at the Games in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions final.



Meanwhile, in track and field, Paramjeet Singh Bisht, Akashdeep Singh, Vikash Singh, and Priyanka will kickstart India's campaign in their respective race walk events, looking to bring home medals for their country.

Also Read: Paris Olympics 2024: P V Sindhu enters pre-quarters; beats Estonia's Kristin Kuuba in badminton

India's contingent at the Olympics has an exciting schedule lined up:

Swapnil Kusale: He will be competing in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions final, aiming to secure a medal for India in shooting.

Nikhat Zareen: She will be in action, representing India in her respective event. Details about the specific event she is participating in were not provided in your query, but Nikhat Zareen is known for her achievements in boxing.

Q1 results on August 1

Several companies listed will be reporting their quarterly earnings on Thursday, August 1. Here is the list:

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd., Abhishek Finlease Ltd., Adani Enterprises Ltd., Adani Ports & SEZ, Ad-Manum Finance Ltd., Akzo Nobel India Limited, Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd., Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd., Arvind Fashions Ltd., Allcargo Terminals Ltd., Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd., Biogen Pharmachem Industries Ltd., Bombay Dyeing & Mfg. Co. Ltd., Clean Science and Technology Ltd., Dabur India Ltd., Datamatics Global Services Ltd., Prataap Snacks Ltd., Emami Ltd., Escorts Kubota Ltd., Everest Industries Ltd., Expleo Solutions Ltd., Galactico Corporate Services Ltd., Garware Synthetics Ltd., Great Eastern Shipping Co. Ltd., GHCL Ltd., GHCL Textiles Ltd., Godrej Agrovet Ltd., G R Infraprojects Ltd., HIKAL Ltd., Hindustan Agrigen Ltd., Hind Rectifiers Ltd., HPL Electric & Power Ltd., Indegene Ltd., ITC Ltd., Le Travenues Technology Ltd., Johnson Pharmacare Ltd., JSL Industries Ltd., Jtekt India Ltd., Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd., Kaycee Industries Ltd., P., KSB Ltd., Maral Overseas Ltd., Max Healthcare Institute Ltd., Mideast Portfolio Management Ltd., Narendra Properties Ltd., Netlink Solutions (India) Ltd., Neuland Laboratories Ltd., NIIT Learning Systems Ltd., Orient Electric Ltd., Panther Industrial Products Ltd., Paradeep Phosphates Ltd., Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd., Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd., POCL Enterprises Ltd., Prince Pipes and Fittings Ltd., Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd., Music Broadcast Ltd., Rajapalayam Mills Ltd., Repco Home Finance Ltd., Real Touch Finance Ltd., RattanIndia Power Limited, Rushil Decor Ltd., Sah Polymers Ltd., S.J.S. Enterprises Ltd., Somany Ceramics Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Suraj Estate Developers Ltd., Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd - DVR, Thermax Ltd., Tube Investments of India Ltd., Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd., TV Today Network Ltd., UFO Moviez India Ltd., Unjha Formulations Ltd., Vaibhav Global Ltd., Welspun Enterprises Ltd., WSFx Global Pay Ltd., Yasho Industries Ltd., and Zomato Ltd.