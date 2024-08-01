Himachal Rain: 'Avoid Riverbanks..,' State Govt Alerts Public Due To Rising Beas River Levels 10 Updates

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Himachal Pradesh on Thursday has issued a warning for the public to stay away from riverbanks as dams release water in response to rising levels in the Beas River.

Here are the top ten updates:

1. In an official release, HP Traffic, & Railways said,“During the monsoon season, due to unexpected heavy rains, the water level of the Beas River is rising. As a result, the Pandoh Dam, and Larji Dam will release water through their gates to manage the increased flow and silt. The Himachal Pradesh government has issued an advisory urging people to stay away from the riverbanks during this time and to ensure that children and animals are kept away as well.”

2. The water level in the Beas River has increased due to heavy rains in the region.

3. Meanwhile, the regional Meteorological office has issued an 'orange' alert for Thursday, forecasting heavy to very heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning in isolated areas across all Himachal Pradesh districts except Kinnaur and Lahaul & Spiti.

4. A 'yellow' alert for heavy rain at isolated locations has also been issued for Friday, with the wet weather expected to continue until August 6. The Met office uses a color-coded warning system: green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared), and red (take action).

6. Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi told PTI that the recent rains have led to the closure of 48 roads and affected around 60 power schemes.

7. The weather office has issued warnings for potential landslides and flash floods in vulnerable areas of Kullu, Solan, Sirmaur, Shimla, and Kinnaur districts. Strong winds and waterlogging could damage plantations, standing crops, vulnerable structures, and kutcha houses.

8. Intermittent rain continued across parts of Himachal Pradesh, with Dharamshala receiving 127.6 mm, Una 60.2 mm, Manali 45 mm, and other areas recording varying amounts of rainfall.

9. Since the monsoon began on June 27, rain-related incidents have claimed 65 lives and caused losses of ₹433 crore, according to the state's Emergency Operation Centre. Kukumseri in Lahaul & Spiti was the coldest at 12.8°C, while Bhuntar in Kullu district was the hottest at 36.2°C.

10. Earlier on Wednesday, a footbridge and three temporary shops, including a liquor store, were swept away by a flash flood caused by a cloudburst in Tosh Nallah in Kullu district. According to Deputy Commissioner Torul S. Raveesh, there were no reported fatalities, and a team has been dispatched to assess the damage.

