IBPS PO 2024: Banking Personnel Selection Begins Registration For 4455 Posts Today At Ibps.In Steps To Apply Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) IBPS PO 2024: The Institute of Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the comprehensive notification for the Common Recruitment Process for Probationary Officers/Management Trainees (CRP PO/MT) across participating banks. The registration and application process began on the website ibps on August 1 and the application deadline is August 21.

Important dates

Online registration, fee payment and edit window: August 1 to 21

Pre-examination training: September, 2024

Call letters for Prelims: October 2024

Prelims exam: October 19 and 20, 2024

IBPS PO Prelims result: October/November, 2024

Call letters for Mains examination: November, 2024

Mains examination: November 30, 2024

Mains result: December, 2024/January, 2025

Interviews: February, 2025

Provisional allotment: April, 2025

IBPS PO 2024 will take place for 4455 vacancies in 11 participating banks-



Bank of Baroda: Not reported

Bank of India: 885 vacancies

Bank of Maharashtra: Not reported

Central Bank of India: 2,000 vacancies Canara Bank: 750 vacancies



Indian Bank: Not reported

Indian Overseas Bank: 260 vacancies

Punjab National Bank: 200 vacancies

Punjab and Sind Bank: 360 vacancies

UCO Bank: Not reported Union Bank of India: Not reported

According to the eligibility criteria the applicants should be at least 20 years old and not more than 30 years old as on August 1, 2024. Candidates born earlier than August 2, 1994 and later than August 1, 2004 (both dates inclusive) will be ineligible to apply

Meanwhile, age limit relaxation has been given to the reserved category candidates.

The steps to register for IBPS PO 2024 are given below:



Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps

On the home page, click on 'IBPS PO 2024 Advertisement'

Register by clicking on 'New Registration' tab

Fill in the required details and click on submit

Registration ID and password will be generated

Upload scanned photograph and signature

Provide required details such as personal details, educational qualifications, computer certification courses, languages known, preferences of banks, etc

Preview the application form

Upload left thumb impression and handwritten declaration Pay the requisite application fees and click on submit