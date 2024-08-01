Kanwar Yatra: Avoid THESE Roads As Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory For Commuters. Read Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Kanwar Yatra: The Delhi Traffic has issued an advisory given the movement of Kanwarias from Noida to Delhi at the Kalindi Kunj border . In addition to this advisory, the NH-58 Dehradun-Delhi highway has been completely closed from July 29 to August 2 given the increasing crowd of Kanwariyas. The roads on both sides of the highway have been reserved for Kanwariyas.

Delhi traffic police in a post on X said,“In view of the movement of Kanwarias from Noida to Delhi at Kalindi kunj border, #DelhiTrafficPolice has made elaborate traffic arrangements to minimise inconvenience to the commuters & Kanwarias. Kindly follow the traffic advisory.”

1. Kalindi Kunj: Traffic entering from Noida via Kalindi Kunj Yamuna bridge would take a right turn towards Road No. 13-A to reach Sarita Vihar flyover and further destinations as the movement at Agra Kanal Road would also be restricted.

2. Sarita Vihar Flyover: Heavehicles going to Noida would be restricted on road No. 13-A to reduce congestion on the Kalindi Kunj Yamuna bridge.

1. Kalindi Kunj Bridge Road-Kalindi Kunj Traffic Signal.

2. Road No. 13-A-Sarita Vihar flyover to Kalindi Kunj signals

3. Agra Canal Road (Eco Park Road)

1. Commuters coming from Noida may take Noida expressway DND-Ashram Chowk-Mathura Road.

2. Commuters going to Noida from Sarita Vihar Flyover and Okhla may take Apollo Red Light, Mathura Road-Ashram Chowk-DND and enter Noida, the Delhi Traffic Police said in its advisory.

In Uttar Pradesh, the closure of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway has been announced for heavy vehicles, diverting them until 8 pm on August 5. The Uttar Pradesh police said that from July 29, these restrictions will extend to all vehicles, including private cars, traveling between Delhi and Meerut.

Meanwhile, the Kanwar Yatra procession witnesses Kanwariyas collecting water from a river and carrying it hundreds of kilometres to offer it to the Lord Shiva shrines. According to Hindu beliefs, Parshuram, a devotee of Shiva and Lord Vishnu's avatar participated in the initial procession.

This sacred month, typically falling between July and August, is a period of worship, fasting and pilgrimage dedicated to the Lord Shiva.

(With inputs from agencies)