Mumbai To Coorg: 7 Places To AVOID Visiting THIS Monsoon

8/1/2024 2:03:04 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Monsoon is wrecking havoc in many parts of the country. Here's a list of 7 places you should consider avoiding which making travel plans

Mumbai to Coorg: 7 places to AVOID visiting THIS Monsoon

Mumbai

Heavy rains have lashed this western part of the country with trains getting cancelled and flights being re-scheduled. Avoid travelling to Mumbai

Coorg

Coorg is seeing heavy downpour and landslides have been reported. Tourists should check weather conditions before visiting

Kullu

A major cloudburst has been reported and IMD has predicted further rainfall in the mountains

Goa

Heavy rain has crippled inter-state travel and most tourist hotspots have been flooded

Munnar

The regional meteorological department has forecasted heavy rains in Kerala, making it an unsuitable time for hill trips

Meghalaya

Meghalaya as usual is experiencing heay downpour with landslides reported in many parts of the state

Udupi

The situation in Udupi appears to be serious, with recent reports indicating that 30 to 40 homes have been damaged in the district

