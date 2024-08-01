'Someone Has Lost It': Delhi High Court Criticizes Probe Into Deaths Of Civil Services Aspirants

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Delhi High Court on Wednesday (July 31) expressed astonishment at the handling of the investigation into the tragic drowning deaths of three civil services aspirants, questioning the focus of the probe and the accountability of officials involved. The court voiced its concerns over the "strange probe" conducted by the Delhi Police, which has so far resulted in the arrest of a businessman, Manuj Kathuria, rather than Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials responsible for infrastructure supervision.

Kathuria, who was driving his SUV through a flooded street, is accused of causing the water to breach the gates of a coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar, leading to the flooding of the basement where the students were trapped.

Acting Chief Justice Manmohan criticized the current investigation for only targeting a passerby while neglecting the MCD's role. "Delhi Police has arrested the passerby, a driver. It seems that someone has lost it. The police officers who are investigating the same, what are they doing? Only one MCD official has gone to jail. Someone needs to be held accountable at the end of the day," the court said.

The court's remarks came during a hearing of a plea seeking the formation of a high-level committee to probe the incident. Justice Manmohan, alongside Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, condemned the city's inadequate infrastructure, noting the absence of a proper drainage system and the mix of sewage with stormwater drains, which exacerbates flooding.

The judges slammed the MCD for its failure to address the infrastructure issues and questioned the capability of the civic body to upgrade its facilities. "Your civic authorities are bankrupt. If you don't have money to pay salaries, how will you upgrade infrastructure?" the bench said.

The court also suggested that the investigation might be transferred to a higher authority, such as the Central Bureau of Investigation or Lokpal, to ensure a thorough and unbiased review. "We would like it to be done under some statutory mechanism. It will bring a larger picture," the court said.

In response, Manuj Kathuria's wife, Shima, defended her husband, stating he was unaware of the gate failure caused by the water displaced by his vehicle. She characterized him as a victim rather than an accused.

A city court has reserved its decision on Kathuria's bail plea, as the investigation continues and the court deliberates on the appropriate course of action to address the serious infrastructure failure and its repercussions.