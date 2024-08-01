WHAT! Did Kritika Malik once attempted suicide? Says she felt guilty

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Armaan Malik and Payal married in 2011. Six years later, in 2018, Armaan married Payal's best friend, Kritika, without formally ending his previous marriage. Kritika revealed that she felt“guilty” marrying Armaan and even attempted once.

Kritika Malik has faced criticism while joining Bigg Boss OTT 3. They say she betrayed her dearest friend Payal by marrying Armaan Malik.

Kritika and Armaan were severely questioned at a Bigg Boss OTT 3 press conference. Krtika was dubbed a“witch” and questioned whether she regretted betraying her buddy.

“Initially, I did feel guilty. We faced numerous problems, the three of us got separated, and I even attempted suicide."

"But later, I realized I couldn't live with Armaanji. It's only because of Payal that this relationship could work,” she said.



Asked if Armaan favoured her over Payal, Kritika added,“Both Payal and I are equal to him; it's not that he loves one of us more."

"Payal was evicted sooner, so I was the only one left with him, which made him closer to me as a husband.”

In 2011, Armaan Malik married Payal and had Chirayu Malik. Six years later, in 2018, Armaan married Kritika, Payal's best friend, sans divorce.

On December 4, 2022, Armaan disclosed Kritika and Payal's pregnancies, causing a stir online. Chirayu, Tuba, Ayan, and Zaid are Armaan's children.

