Karnataka: Transgender Woman Stripped, Assaulted And Had Chilli Powder Thrown On Private Parts In Vijayapura

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a shocking incident in Karnataka's Vijayapura, a transgender woman was violently attacked and assaulted by a group of individuals, with the entire ordeal captured on and spreading rapidly online.

The attack occurred near the Lalita Mahal and Mishra Peda areas, where a young woman, reportedly begging for money, was confronted by a group of seven or eight transgender individuals. The assailants, displaying extreme cruelty, stripped her of her clothing and threw chilli powder on her private parts. They kicked her in the groin and assaulted her in public, while witnesses recorded the entire incident on their mobile phones instead of intervening.

Eyewitnesses reported that the woman was initially harassed and chased away from Vijayapura Central Bus Station before being caught and beaten. Despite the violence and the public nature of the assault, the crowd mostly stood by and watched. The Transgenders further degraded the woman by lifting her saree and displaying their actions.

The attackers justified their brutality by accusing the woman of pretending to be a Mangalmukhi while begging for money. However, the exact motive behind the assault remains unclear, and it is uncertain whether the woman was indeed a Mangalmukhi or not.

This appalling act of violence has drawn widespread condemnation and highlights a grave issue of intolerance and inhumanity.