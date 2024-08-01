عربي


Thangalaan To Boat: 7 South Indian Movies Releasing In August

8/1/2024 2:02:08 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) August is round the corner, Here are 7 South Indian Movies releasing in this month. Check out the full list

Thangalaan to Boat: 7 South Indian Movies releasing in August

Boat

Yogi Babu's periodical survival drama is set to release on 2nd August

Mazhai Pidikatha Manithan

Vijay Antony starrer is set to release on 2nd August

Jama

Pari Elavazhagan's directorial debut is set to release on 2nd August

Andhagan

Andhagan The Pianist is the official Tamil adaptation of the Hindi film Andhadhun is set to release on 9th August

Thangalaan

The most awaited Tamil film of the year is set to release on 15th August

Mr. Bachchan

This Harish Shankar directorial drama is set to release on August 15

Raghuthatha

This Keerthy Suresh starrer is set to release on 15th August

