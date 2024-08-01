Thangalaan To Boat: 7 South Indian Movies Releasing In August
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) August is round the corner, Here are 7 South Indian Movies releasing in this month. Check out the full list
Yogi Babu's periodical survival drama is set to release on 2nd August
Vijay Antony starrer is set to release on 2nd August
Pari Elavazhagan's directorial debut is set to release on 2nd August
Andhagan The Pianist is the official Tamil adaptation of the Hindi film Andhadhun is set to release on 9th August
The most awaited Tamil film of the year is set to release on 15th August
This Harish Shankar directorial drama is set to release on August 15
This Keerthy Suresh starrer is set to release on 15th August
