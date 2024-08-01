National Mountain Climbing Day 2024: 7 Most Difficult Climbs

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) National Mountain Climbing Day celebrates the daring spirit of mountaineers who take on the world's most formidable peaks. For those drawn to extreme challenges, some mountains stand out for their complexity and danger. Here's a look at seven of the most difficult mountains to conquer

Standing at 8,848 meters, Everest is notorious for its extreme altitude, unpredictable weather, and perilous icefall. Climbers face the 'death zone' above 8,000 meters

Known as the 'Savage Mountain,' K2 (8,611 meters) is infamous for its steep, icy slopes and severe weather conditions

The third highest peak at 8,586 meters, Kangchenjunga is renowned for its unpredictable weather, technical climbing routes

With a height of 8,091 meters, Annapurna I is known for its high fatality rate among climbers. Its avalanche-prone slopes and challenging weather conditions make it dangerous

Nanga Parbat, at 8,126 meters, is known for its 'Killer Mountain' reputation due to its steep, ice-covered slopes, brutal weather. Climbers face constant avalanche risks

At 4,478 meters, the Matterhorn is famous for its pyramid-like shape and challenging technical routes. The steep, rocky ascent and frequent rockfalls make it a demanding climb

Denali, formerly known as Mount McKinley, rises to 6,190 meters and is known for its severe cold, high winds, and challenging weather. Climbers must cope with extreme conditions