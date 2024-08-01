Paris Olympics: 20 Km Men's Race Walk Dealyed Due To Weather Conditions, To Begin At 11:30 Am
(MENAFN- IANS) Paris, Aug 1 (IANS) On day one of the athletics competitions at the Paris Olympics, the 20km men's race walk event has been dealyed by half-an-hour due to weather conditions.
Initially scheduled for 7:30 am (11:00 am). The event will now take place at 8:00 am ( 11:30 am).
The women's event has also been delayed, with the start postponed to 10 am (1:30 pm) from 9:20 am (12:50 pm).
Three Indians -- Akshdeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Paramjeet Singh Bisht kick off India's athletics campaign in the men's race walk medal events.
Priyanka Goswami, On the other hand, will begin the women's campaign in athletics with a race walk event.
MENAFN01082024000231011071ID1108503021
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.