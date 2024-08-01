Energy Bar Market To Surge To $1.01 Billion By 2028, Growing At 6.4% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Energy Bar AMR 1

Energy bar market projected to grow from $645M in 2020 to $1.01B by 2028, driven by trends and digital marketing, at a CAGR of 6.4%.

- Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Energy Bar Market by Type, Nature, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028,”

The energy bar market size is expected to reach $1,010.9 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023-2032.

📍Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here at:

The rise in number of health-conscious consumers, increase in awareness of the benefits of energy bars, entry of new market players, and growth of digital marketing are the primary drivers of the market. Moreover, as more athletes and social media influencers continue to endorse energy bars, the global sale of energy bars is expected to rise steadily in the coming years. During the forecast period, these factors are expected to propel the growth of the energy bar market.

📍Global Leaders

Product launches, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, and geographical expansions are the key strategies adopted by players in the market. The key players in the global energy bar market industry include Brighter Foods Ltd, Cliff Bar & Company, General Mills Inc, Kind LLC, McKee Foods Corporation, NuGo Nutrition, Premier Nutrition Inc, Probar LLC, Quest Nutrition, and Kellogg Company.

An energy bar is a healthy snack bar made up of nutritional ingredients that are designed to increase energy and endurance. The main feature that sets it apart from other protein and snack bars is its high carbohydrate and sugar content, which contributes to its high energy value.

One of the key factors driving innovation in the food & beverages industry is the rapid evolution of consumer preferences. At present, the current energy bar market trends indicate that the demand for energy bars is expected to grow at an impressive rate in the coming years, owing to the steady rise in number of health-conscious people around the world as well as growing awareness about the benefits of energy bars.

Download Sample Copy with TOC, Graphs & List of Figures:

Attributed to the fast-paced lifestyle, particularly in urban areas around the world, an increasing number of consumers are turning toward on-the-go products to meet their nutritional needs. As a result, energy bars have become increasingly popular in recent years.

Furthermore, over the last decade, a large number of players have gradually entered the global energy bar market, resulting in the availability of energy bars with a variety of flavors, sizes, and nutritional content through various distribution channels. Another factor that has contributed to the popularity of energy bars in recent years is digital boom as brands continue to promote their products through online sales channels such as social media, newsletters, and e-mail marketing. While the global energy bar market remains competitive, market players are expected to focus on packaging, pricing strategies, and marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the current market landscape.

📍Make a Direct Purchase

✅ Various types of energy bars available in the market include meal-replacement bar, whole food bar, oat bar, and endurance bar.

By type, the protein bar segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020 attributed to the fact that to stay fit and healthy in daily lives, consumers are increasingly turning to weight management and energy products such as protein bars. By nature, the organic segment held the largest market share as the growing awareness of various health effects of artificial additives, such as color, flavor, sweeteners, and preservatives, has fueled the demand for an organic energy bar. Depending on the distribution channel, the specialty stores segment led the market, owing to the availability of a large variety of energy bar in these stores.

Manufacturers use smart labeling on their products to conceal the presence of high calorie or sugar levels by mentioning fortified or added functional ingredients/elements found in confectionary bars. To eliminate the general perception of health risks associated with the consumption of confectionary bars, it is expected that manufacturers will work to incorporate functional ingredients/elements into their final offerings to gain consumers and increase their energy bar market share.

Restriction is also imposed by stiff competition from other types of energy bars. Other constraints include lack of flavor and high sugar content in many energy bars, which forces consumers to rethink energy bars as a healthy food product. Furthermore, fitness clubs' marketing campaigns promoting energy bars as a meal replacement have boomed energy bar sales.

The global demand for energy bars has been fueled by the prevalence of hectic consumer lifestyles that resulted in on-the-go food consumption. Furthermore, rising health concerns among consumers who prefer a balanced diet with nutrient-rich ingredients have boosted the product demand. The energy bar market UK is fueled by the continuous product innovation done in the category of conventional energy bars.

📍Get the PDF to understand smart in redefining business strategies:

📍Key findings of the study

✔️ The global energy bar market was valued at $645.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,010.9 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.4%.

✔️ North America was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $232.2 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $389.2 million by 2028, with a CAGR of 7.0%.

✔️ By type, the protein bar segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $217.9 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $367.0 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

✔️ On the basis of nature, the organic segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $348.1 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $565.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

✔️ In North America, the U.S. was the highest revenue contributor with $114.5 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $200.0 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 7.5%.

📝 About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view of providing business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We have professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high-quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every piece of data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies in domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

📞Contact

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (toll-free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

...

Web:

Follow Us on Blog:

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X