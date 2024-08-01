JA Solar Awarded with Ten 2024 Top Brand PV Honors in Europe

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BEIJING, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently,

JA Solar was awarded the "2024 Top Brand PV" for Europe by EUPD Research, as well as the "2024 Top Brand PV" in nine European markets, namely Austria, Germany, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK.

To date, JA Solar has been awarded the "2024 Top Brand PV" in 25 regions and countries across five continents. These regions and continents include Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia, Australia, and LATAM. Being awarded fully demonstrates the very high recognition of the JA brand in the global PV market.

As an international market research and consulting firm with a special focus on renewable energies and corporate health, EUPD Research annually surveys thousands of professional installers and users in various countries and regions worldwide. From these surveys, EUPD Research comprehensively selects the "Top Brand PV" based on multiple factors, including brand influence, market share, and customer satisfaction. This recognition reflects the local market's acknowledgment and reputation of PV manufacturers.

Additionally, JA Solar has received numerous awards from industry organizations and PV customers for its outstanding products and services. This includes having won the "Top Performer" award nine times by PVEL, and the "Highest Achiever" award in the PV Module Index for five consecutive years by RETC, as well as the "Supplier Excellence Award - Excellence in Collaboration" by Shell Energy EMEA. Winning these awards is the direct result of JA Solar's relentless pursuit of constantly offering superior products and services.

"These accolades are a testament to our commitment to products and services," said Aiqing Yang, Executive President of JA Solar. "As we look to the future, we remain dedicated to advancing solar technology and expanding our global reach. Our goal is to contribute significantly to the global transition to renewable energy and create a sustainable future for generations to come. We are honored to be recognized for our efforts and will continue to strive for excellence in all aspects of our business."

About JA Solar

Founded in 2005, JA Solar is a manufacturer of high-performance photovoltaic products. With multiple manufacturing bases and 13 sales subsidiaries around the world, the company's business covers silicon wafers, cells, modules and PV power stations. JA Solar products are available in 165 countries and regions. With its advantages of continuous technological innovation, sound financial performance, and well-established global sales and service networks, JA Solar has been well received and highly recognized by customers from home and abroad. The company has been listed on Fortune China 500 and Global Top 500 New Energy Enterprises for several consecutive years.

