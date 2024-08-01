(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against SmartRent, Inc. (“SmartRent” or the“Company”) (NYSE: SMRT) on behalf of SmartRent stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether SmartRent has violated the securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On July 30, 2024, SmartRent announced a CEO transition plan under which Lucas Haldeman has stepped down from his position as Chief Executive Officer and resigned from the Board of Directors, effective July 29, 2024. Also on July 30, 2024, the company suspended their 2024 guidance.

On this news, the company's stock fell $0.47, or 19.58% to close at $1.93 on July 30, 2024.

