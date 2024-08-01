Children's Book 'Jemima WOW!' Available For Just 99 Cents (USD) Limited Time Offer - 5 Star Author

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jemima Wow! Time-Travel Adventure to the Float Zone is a thrilling and heartwarming story perfect for young readers.

- Mima A. MayMELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TV guest and author of the children's book "Jemima WOW! ", Eva Zonnios is thrilled to announce a special offer for her book Jemima WOW! Readers can now download and enjoy "Jemima WOW!" for just $0.99 USD for a limited time, while this book is being re-launched.Having had interest from publishes and movie producers in the US, Eva Zonnios (5-star author of A Bear's Story and guest on the Spotlight Network's TV show ) wants to get this book out to more readers as she says Book 2 is already underway and will be available later this year.Pick up a free book of children's verses at Eva's main site:A Unique Opportunity for FamiliesThis special promotion offers families a chance to explore Jemima's enchanting world without cost. "Jemima WOW!" has already garnered outstanding feedback from parents, educators, and young readers alike. The book, which features a captivating cover illustration and a heartwarming story, aims to inspire wonder and imagination in children.Praised by Readers and MediaEva Zonnios expressed her excitement about sharing this limited-time offer with her audience.“I'm delighted to give more families the opportunity to enjoy this children's time travel adventure story,” said Zonnios. "The feedback has been overwhelming, and I'm so grateful for the support from readers and the media."Recently, Eva Zonnios was featured on 7Media TV Network, where she discussed the inspiration behind her children's book that is aimed at the younger audience of Baby - 3 years,"A Bear's Story" . The interview with Logan Crawford highlighted Zonnios' passion for creating engaging and meaningful stories for children. You can read more about that interview here:Watch TV Interview on YouTube:About "Jemima WOW!""Jemima WOW!" tells the story of a young girl who discovers the extraordinary in the everyday. With vivid narrative, the author illustrates and encourages curiosity and bravery. The book has quickly become a favourite among young readers. It has been praised for its positive messages and engaging content, making it a perfect addition to bedtime story routines.Praise for "Jemima WOW!"“A delightful read that keeps children engaged from start to finish.” – Jessie H (Parent Review)“Eva Zonnios' storytelling make this book a must-have for any child's library.” – Michelle Walker (In education)You Can Access "Jemima WOW!" for just 99 Cents USD, for a limited time by going directly to the Amazon store page :About Eva ZonniosEva Zonnios is an accomplished author known for her ability to create captivating stories that resonate with young readers. Her books often feature strong, imaginative characters and themes that promote curiosity, kindness, and courage. Zonnios' dedication to crafting engaging narratives has earned her a loyal readership and critical acclaim.Don't miss out on this limited time opportunity to add "Jemima WOW!" to your child's reading list, and join the growing community of readers who have fallen in love with Jemima's adventures.**Note to editors, promotional interest and podcasts:**For additional information, review copies, or to schedule an interview with Eva Zonnios, please use the contact information provided.---About Eva Zonnios BooksEva Zonnios is an accomplished online marketing specialist. With a true entrepreneurial spirit, Eva has taken her non-fiction writing skills into the world of children's fiction books. Eva's children's stories tend to gravitate around the topics of courage, overcoming adversities and finding your inner strength. In her time-travel children's adventure novel, Jemima WOW!, Eva brings all of these characteristics into play.Pick up a free book of children's verses at Eva's main site:

