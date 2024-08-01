Asia-Pacific Solar Energy Panel Market To Reach $37.8 Billion By 2020, Growing At 14.8% CAGR From 2014 To 2020

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DE , UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Transforming with efficiency and reliability, power transformers play a crucial role in the transmission and distribution of electricity. From stepping up voltage for long-distance transmission to stepping down voltage for distribution to homes and businesses, these essential devices form the backbone of electrical infrastructure worldwide. Let's explore the latest advancements and innovations in power transformer technology.

Asia-Pacific Power Transformer was valued at $5,210 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $8,990 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 8.1% from 2017 to 2023.

Electric energy is transferred from one or more electrical circuits to another using a power transformer, a passive electrical system. Increasing investments in the energy sector as a result of increased infrastructure development are anticipated to support the market's growth. These transformers offer the best performance and are made to operate at full load. Decades of study in transmission networks have led to an increase in transmission voltages. Transmission of low-voltage to high-voltage power is made possible by power transformers. As the need for electricity increases globally, a major expansion of the power transformers market is anticipated. In 2018, there was an around 26,000 terawatt-hour demand for power (TWh).

Power transformer use will undoubtedly expand with the rise in electricity consumption, particularly for long-distance high voltage transmissions. Power transformers are static devices used to transfer power without changing frequency from one circuit to another. These transformers, which are situated at the end or receiving end of lengthy high voltage transmission lines for step-up and step-down applications, are often above 200 MVA. The increasing deployment of renewable infrastructure for power generation as well as the modernization and extension of current grid infrastructure are the main drivers for power transformers.

The expansion of the global power transformers market is being driven by accelerated industrialization and increased domestic power demand. Globally, the need for power is continually increasing, which has led to a rise in the consumption of energy resources. More power plants as well as vast transmission networks are now present everywhere. The development of contemporary electric vehicles and incentives to utilize them are increasing the industry's use of electricity. Since most power plants are located in remote locations, the electricity generated is then sent via HVDC power transmission lines to the substations, where it is then distributed to the end consumers after step-down. Energy resources are generally underutilized in developing countries, and most less developed nations' power infrastructure might be improved. As a result, the need for electricity globally is now driving the global power transformers market.

Power transformers, critical part of power infrastructure, are expected to witness significant growth in the coming years. This is due to the demand for electricity throughout the Asia-Pacific is on a consistent increase. Moreover, the region is moving toward green energy as there is an increase in utilization of renewable and non-conventional energy resources, such as wind, solar, and hydel energy. To meet the growth in demand for electricity, widening of transmission networks is taking place.

Key Market Trends and Opportunities:

. HVDC Technology: High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) transformers are witnessing increasing deployment, especially in long-distance transmission projects and interconnection of renewable energy sources.

. Smart Transformers: The integration of IoT (Internet of Things) technology is driving the development of smart transformers, enabling remote monitoring, predictive maintenance, and dynamic voltage regulation.

. Emerging Markets: Asia-Pacific, particularly China and India, represents a lucrative market for power transformers due to rapid industrialization, urbanization, and infrastructural development initiatives.

. Grid Modernization: Investments in grid modernization projects, aimed at enhancing the efficiency and reliability of electrical networks, present significant opportunities for market players.

Power Transformer Market: Segmentation Analysis

Rating divisions exist in the power transformer market. According to ratings, it is predicted that over the forecast period, the medium category market will dominate. Transformers with a medium grade are between 100 MVA and 500 MVA. After receiving energy from higher voltage levels, medium power transformers transform and distribute it to lower voltage substations or straight to sizable industrial customers. Power transformers with a medium rating are used for high voltage and extra high voltage power transmission. A sizable market opportunity for these transformers is provided by the requirement to update transmission lines in order to reduce losses.

Power Transformer Regional Insights

By region, the research provides market insights into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The North American power transformer market area will dominate this market, owing to an increase in expenditure on laying transmission lines to cover long distances. In addition, the rising renewable energy and grid reliability collaboration to diminish costs across the networks will boost the market growth in the North American region.

Power Transformer Key Market Players & Competitive Insights

Leading market players are invested heavily in research and development (R&D) to boost production capacity while extending product life, which will help the Power Transformer market grow further. Market participants are also undertaking a strategic approach to provide effective solutions for existing technology to strengthen their footprint, with important market developments including new product innovations, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, higher investments, and strategic alliances with other organizations. The Power Transformer industry must offer cost-effective solutions to survive in fragmented market conditions.

