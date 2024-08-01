Paris Olympics, Medal Tally: China Climb To The Top, India Placed 39Th

(MENAFN- IANS) Paris, July 31 (IANS) China continued to ride their good showing in the pool and shooting range and picked two silver medals in gymnastics as it climbed to the top of the medals tally on the fifth day of competitions at the Paris on Wednesday. Going into the evening's schedule on Wednesday, China had 8 gold, 7 silver and 2 bronze for a total of 18 medals.

Japan slipped to second position with 15 medals, eight of them gold, picking up another medal in artistic gymnastics. They had picked in the men's Team Competition earlier.

Hosts France continued to rise, picking up medals in women's Triathlon and Rugby sevens with those in swimming, Equestrian and Fencing for a total of 24, including seven gold. They were placed third.

Australia are placed fourth with 7 gold, 4 silver and 3 bronze for a total of 14, while Great Britain are fifth with 17 medals, six of them gold.

With two medals -- bronze that came via Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh, India slipped to 38th position in the table.

MEDAL TALLY

Top 5 and India:

Nation G S B T

1) China 8 7 3 18

2) Japan 8 3 4 15

3) France 7 9 8 24

4) Australia 7 4 3 14

5) Great Britain 6 6 5 17

39) India 0 0 2 2