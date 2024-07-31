OneSource and Bhami’s Research Laboratory entered into Licensing Agreement for Technology to Deliver High-Concentration Biologics Subcutaneously

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bangalore, India – 30th July 2024: OneSource Specialty Pharma Limited, associate company of Strides and India’s first specialty pharma pure-play CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization) has entered into a strategic licensing agreement with Bhami’s Research Laboratory (BRL). This partnership will provide OneSource with access to BRL’s HILOPRO formulation technology, enabling the subcutaneous delivery of high-concentration biologic therapies. This innovative technology aims to reduce viscosity and facilitate the delivery of high-concentration biologic products, applicable across a broad spectrum of monoclonal antibodies and fusion proteins. Under the agreement, OneSource will offer BRL’s innovative formulation technology, enhancing its development and manufacturing services for both drug products and substances.

OneSource offers world-class capabilities across biologics, complex injectables and drug-device combination products, soft gelatin capsules and has demonstrated experience on different therapeutic modalities and technology platforms. With five state-of-the-art cGMP facilities and a global customer base, OneSource has an impeccable quality compliance record with successful inspections by major health agencies, including the USFDA and EU authorities.

Commenting on the development Neeraj Sharma, Managing Director, OneSource said, “We are excited to partner with Bhami’s Research Laboratory, marking a significant step forward for OneSource in enhancing the subcutaneous delivery of high-concentration biologic therapies. This collaboration underscores our commitment to leveraging innovative technologies to address critical challenges in biopharmaceutical development. BRL’s formulation technology offers promising capabilities to reduce viscosity and enable effective delivery of a wide spectrum of biologic products. The adoption of subcutaneous delivery for small-volume, low-viscosity biotherapeutics offers substantial benefits to patients compared to traditional intravenous injections, including improved healthcare accessibility, reduced hospitalization requirements, lower overall treatment costs. This technology platform also complements our strong and demonstrated experience in biologics drug substance and drug delivery devices (such as auto-injectors and pens). We are looking forward to offering this technology to our existing and prospective customers, across innovative biologic and biosimilar products”.

Commenting on the partnership Dr. Surya Pai, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of BRL said, “We are pleased to announce our collaboration with OneSource, a distinguished specialty pharma pure-play CDMO, to expand the accessibility of our advanced subcutaneous protein delivery platform. This partnership represents a significant advancement in our commitment to enhancing biologic therapy delivery. Our globally patented high-concentration, low-viscosity protein drug delivery platform aims to optimize patient care by offering convenient, affordable, and safe treatment options. Together with OneSource, we look forward to setting new benchmarks in biopharmaceutical innovation and improving healthcare outcomes worldwide.”







