Uber’s unique campaign for riders to choose reading over doomscrolling

Bengaluru, Jul 30, 2024: As residents of Delhi get set to pick an Uber Shuttle Bus for their everyday commute, Uber has launched a novel campaign #UberReads to raise awareness for the shared ride product that can go a long way in addressing congestion on the roads. The new fleet of electric Uber Shuttle buses will come stocked with popular books and best selling titles from Penguin Random House India to encourage riders to read during their rides.



The #UberReads campaign has been designed to allow riders to sit back comfortably in the air-conditioned EV buses with pre-booked seats and pick their favourite title from a handpicked selection of best sellers - encouraging reading over doomscrolling on smartphones during long rides.



Uber Shuttle offers riders the convenience of pre-booking seats up to a week in advance, while being able to make cashless payments, follow the live location of the bus on the Uber app, and have access to a round-the-clock safety helpline.



The month-long campaign will see #UberReads EV buses running through predefined routes in Delhi that have some of the most traversed commute routes between business districts and large residential areas.



Commenting on the feature, Amit Deshpande, Head - High Capacity Vehicles, Uber India and South Asia said, “Uber Shuttle helps get more people to travel in fewer vehicles, all with the comfort, convenience and safety that Uber has brought to everyday commute. Our campaign #UberReads is a unique way to draw attention to the options available to all of us which we somehow choose to overlook - like choosing a shared ride over a private vehicle or choosing to scroll endlessly on phone instead of mindful reading. By bringing to life #UberReads through our partnership with Penguin, we want to remind people of the conscious choices that are wholesome in more ways than one.”



Speaking about the initiative, Gaurav Shrinagesh, CEO- India, SEA & MENA, Penguin Random House said, “At Penguin, we believe in the transformative power of reading and the importance of keeping this habit alive in our content-crowded world. The #UberReads campaign is an exciting opportunity to showcase the wide range of books we offer - from fiction to biographies, self-help to mysteries - ensuring there's a book for every kind of reader. We are thrilled to partner with Uber in this innovative initiative, demonstrating that reading can happen anywhere, even on the go. This partnership is a testament to the creative possibilities when two brands come together with a shared vision.”



The ‘#UberReads’-branded buses house a collection of the most popular Penguin titles ranging from fiction to biographies, and from self-help books to mysteries, offering riders the chance to revisit the joy of reading paperback. Riders will have the freedom to pick a book of their choice, and enjoy reading it through their journey. They would be encouraged to place the book back in its place for the next rider while exiting the bus at their stop.



How to book an Uber Shuttle trip:

1. Open the Uber App

2. Enter your destination, select the ‘Shuttle’ option

3. Review your fare

4. Select your preferred route & pick-up timing, and then tap request

5. We will send you the driver and bus details 25 min before your journey.

6. You can track the shuttle via the app before your pickup time.

7. Walk to the pickup spot you see on the map







