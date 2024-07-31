Digital Service Provider Hayo Launches Global IoT Platform for Mobile Operators and Enterprises in Developing Markets

(MENAFN- Ilex Content Strategies) The IoT utilises AI to boost operational efficiency, automate processes, and unlock new possibilities for businesses in today’s rapidly growing digital ecosystems.



New York City, U.S., 31 July 2024 – Hayo, a global innovator in digital solutions for governments, enterprises and service providers, has launched its global Internet of things (IoT) platform. The platform supports Machine-to-Machine (M2M) and consumer IoT use cases, and can be used by both mobile operators (MNOs) and enterprises. MNOs can white label and resell Hayo’s platform as their own to monetise the growing opportunities in IoT around the world. It makes it simple to capture new revenue and serve enterprise demands across verticals like agriculture, healthcare, transportation and more.



Hayo develops and delivers digital solutions that include digital currencies, digital taxation, digital hubs, and infrastructure projects in addition to its work in IoT, voice, SMS and communications platform as a service (CPaaS). It is trusted by governments, regulatory authorities, Tier-1 service providers, MNOs, retailers and enterprises across the globe. Hayo delivers networking, connectivity, and digital solutions to 95% of the world.



“We are continually innovating in digital solutions to solve real-world challenges with simple and powerful solutions, and IoT is a very exciting space to be in,” said Feraz Ahmed, CEO at Hayo. “Launching our IoT platform is an important step in our roadmap. It will not only enable business customers to create new revenue streams, but also have a positive impact on local people’s lives. IoT has a huge variety of use cases across multiple industry verticals. It’s accelerating digital transformation, enabling seamless connectivity between medical devices, boosting efficiency and profits for local farmers, and so much more.”



Hayo’s IoT platform is powered by a cloud-native full core network, with high speed and performance to enable devices to seamlessly communicate and share data intelligence. It utilises advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithms to analyse and derive meaningful insights from this data, facilitating informed decision-making for businesses. This enhances operational efficiency, automates processes, and unlocks new possibilities for businesses in today’s rapidly growing digital ecosystems. The platform also provides real-time billing, multi-IMSI SIM management, automation, seamless connectivity management, monitoring and more.



“Hayo provides expert support end-to-end to help MNOs maximise IoT monetisation, and the web portal can be fully customised with our customers’ logos, brand colours and imagery,” added Ahmed. “Hayo’s global carrier network makes it simple for MNOs to seamlessly expand their global reach to areas not covered by existing roaming agreements. It’s a highly fast and cost-efficient way of entering the market, with no upfront investments and a flexible business model. We combine networking, technologies, and digital solutions to deliver on-the-ground innovation that has a positive impact on local people’s lives.”



Hayo has more than 1,000 service provider and operator relationships across the globe. It will be announcing a growing number of projects, investments and partnerships over the next 12 months all focused on using technology to have a positive impact on local people’s lives and accelerating on-the-ground innovation across digital ecosystems.





