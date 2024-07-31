Tajer Abu Dhabi introduces 12 new activities to facilitate establishing and doing businesses

(MENAFN- Edelman) Abu Dhabi, 30 July 2024:

The Abu Dhabi Business Centre at the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) announced the addition of 12 new economic activities to the Tajer Abu Dhabi (Abu Dhabi Trader) license, allowing investors to obtain economic license without the need to work from a physical location or to pay rent on commercial space for three years.

With a growing demand for new economic activities, ADDED is empowering entrepreneurs to ensure they can benefit from the wide array of opportunities in Abu Dhabi’s vibrant economy by facilitating ease of establishing and doing business.



3 years

Without the need to work from a physical location

23%

Percentage of Tajer Abu Dhabi licence of total new licenses in 2023 30%

Percentage of activities provided by Tajer Abu Dhabi license of total economic activities

Reducing setup costs

To empower entrepreneurs

A vibrant economy

Encourages setting up businesses





The new activities include many industries such as Maritime Consultancies Services, Tourism & Recreation Consultants, Analysing of Accountancy and Auditing System, Logistics Consultancy, Statistical Services Consultancies, Network Consultancies, Agricultural Extension Services, Textiles and Wearing Apparel Silk-Screen Printing, and Design and Artwork Services.

The Tajer Abu Dhabi license allows UAE citizens and residents to practice their businesses and contributes to reducing the costs of starting a business. License holders are not required to provide a physical headquarters until three years after the launch of their business as per the rules regulating their businesses and get necessary approvals.

Since its launch in 2017, the number of economic activities under Tajer Abu Dhabi has grown significantly, rising from 30 to 1200. These activities represent 30% of the total economic activities licensed and regulated by ADDED, which stood at 3982 activities as of the end of last year (2023).

His Excellency Mohammed Munif Al Mansouri, Executive Director of the Abu Dhabi Business Centre, said: “The addition of new activities to the Tajer Abu Dhabi license reflects Abu Dhabi’s vibrant economy, which is witnessing an expansion of specialised activities. To meet the needs of entrepreneurs and investors in various sectors and to facilitate setting up and doing businesses, we listened to the needs stakeholders to understand their requirements. We have added activities that enable business owners to obtain the necessary licences to launch projects that contribute positively to commercial activity and economic development in Abu Dhabi. This step confirms ADDED’s commitment to entrepreneurship and small and medium-sized enterprises, a main pillar of economic diversification and job creation."

"The Tajer Abu Dhabi license has seen a significant increase in demand since its launch in 2017, as its specifications and benefits align with the aspirations of innovative entrepreneurs and ambitious small businesses. Last year, the number of new licenses issued under this category reached 5,989, accounting for more than 23% of the total new economic licenses issued in the Emirate, highlighting the category's ability to meet entrepreneurs' needs," H.E. Al Mansouri added.









