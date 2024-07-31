Red Hat’s Partner Program: Catalyst for AI and virtualisation growth in GCC region

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Currently, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, including Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, are increasingly investing in AI and virtualisation technologies as well as leading the way in technological innovations. This focus on cutting-edge technologies seamlessly aligns with digital transformation strategies of the partner program launched by Red Hat, a leading provider of open-source software solutions.



With the advent of smart cities, implementation of digital transformation initiatives and a strong focus on IT modernisation, the region is well-positioned to leverage the immense capabilities and features of Red Hat’s new partner program.



Overview of enhanced partner program

Red Hat’s new partner program represents a significant stride in the company’s efforts to modernising its partner engagement. It marks a significant shift, aiming for greater simplicity, choice and flexibility for its partners. As part of this initiative, Red Hat has introduced several key updates.



Red Hat has upgraded the partner program with a modular approach, which allows partners to tailor their engagement by earning points for specific activities in each module that align with their business goals. The initial modules entail – Resell, Distribution and Sell With. These enable focused growth and increased engagement. Furthermore, a globally consistent tiering framework has been established to evaluate partners based on their engagement, expertise and performance. This transparency guarantees a unified approach to partner collaboration across all the regions.



Additionally, beyond revenue-based measures, a revised incentives framework has been introduced to recognise the overall scope of value that each partner provides. This entails procedures to offer additional support, enhanced market development fund (MDF) tools and a standardised deal registration process. A new interface has also been added to the Red Hat Partner Connect portal to facilitate user interactions and assist partners with module activities. This offers real-time performance dashboards for opportunity management.



Fuelling AI and virtualisation growth in GCC region



The enhanced partner program holds particular significance in the GCC region, where AI and virtualisation are strategically important. It contributes to the fostering the growth of these two advanced technologies in numerous ways.



The modular approach empowers partners to focus on AI-driven solutions, incorporating Red Hat’s open-source technologies to develop cutting-edge AI applications. This is indisputably crucial for sectors, including healthcare, finance and smart cities, where AI can pave way for innovation and increased efficiency. The program additionally enables partners to offer efficient virtualisation solutions, thereby improving flexibility and scalability of IT infrastructure in response to the rising demand for virtualisation in the GCC. This caters to industries such as education, government and telecommunications, enabling them to adapt their IT infrastructure seamlessly.



Furthermore, the holistic and ecosystem-wide strategy of the program enables partners to work with a variety of technology vendors and solution providers. This fosters IT modernisation, allowing businesses to easily adopt AI automation, hybrid cloud, and legacy modernisation.



What are sector-specific benefits of this program?

The upgrades and advancements of the Red Hat’s partner program offer distinctive benefits across several key sectors in the GCC region. For instance, by using predictive analytics, personalised treatment plans and effective data management, AI-driven systems can transform the healthcare industry by enhancing patient care. Virtualisation technologies facilitate scalable and safe infrastructure for managing enormous volumes of medical data, which are critical for informed decision-making. Additionally, virtualisation can facilitate safe and effective operation of financial services, allowing quicker transactions and better resource management, while AI can revolutionise fraud detection, customer service and investment strategies.



Integration of AI and virtualisation is also vital for the development of smart cities. Combination of these technologies enable effective resource management, real-time data analysis and enhanced urban planning. AI can offer personalised learning experiences and enhance administrative efficiency, while virtualisation technologies offer scalable and adaptable IT infrastructure for online learning platforms.



Red Hat’s enhanced partner program holds an enormous potential to revolutionise the GCC region’s drive to embrace AI and virtualisation technologies across a range of industries. By fostering collaboration, offering greater flexibility and ensuring transparency, the program empowers partners to drive innovation and IT modernisation while guaranteeing the region’s continued leadership in technological progress. As the region continues its digital transformation journey, Red Hat’s enhanced partner program will play an instrumental role in shaping a smarter and more efficient future.







