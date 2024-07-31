Omnicell unveils XT Amplify to drive continuous improvements in medication management and efficiency in GCC/MENA

(MENAFN- rabih saab) Omnicell, leader firm in transforming pharmacy care industry delivery model, has launched Omnicell XT Amplify, a multi-year innovation programme designed to offer dedicated, long-term benefits to healthcare providers who have already invested in its XT Automated Dispensing Cabinet Solutions.



Omnicell’s XT Amplify will enhance the value of existing XT technology and, in turn, ensuring XT Automated Dispensing Cabinets can continually benefit from new innovations and updates. This will enable providers to adapt to the evolving healthcare landscape and changing needs.



Francois Verdeaux, General Manager and Vice-President of Omnicell International, comments: “[i]The need for innovative technology solutions that drive enhanced clinical and operational outcomes at the points of care, and within pharmacies, has never been greater. For Instance, countries like UAE & KSA are exemplary in adapting technology within their healthcare systems to meet these demands.



Our XT Amplify programme will enable existing users of Omnicell’s XT dispensing technology to maximise the full potential of their investment, while also future proofing it. For those who are yet to invest, this latest solution provides strong and welcome assurance in the long-term benefits they will gain.”



Omnicell’s XT Automated Medication Dispensing Cabinets create a smarter, safer process for getting the right medication to the right patient. They are equipped with sensors and technology to monitor inventory, track expiration dates, and streamline medication management.



The XT Amplify programme enables the implementation of new, high-value, innovative hardware, software and services solutions to existing cabinet technology, through frequent and regular releases.



The solutions within the XT Amplify programme are intended to enhance nursing efficiency, reduce medication errors and waste, and, ultimately, help healthcare providers achieve the desired outcomes outlined in the industry-defined vision of the Autonomous Pharmacy Framework.



The first set of solutions that will be available include:



• OmniCenter refresher package: This solution combines an upgraded OmniCenter Virtual server along with one year of access to MedXpert – a cutting-edge digital platform for medication management and expert consulting services. This will enable users to stay up to date with the latest operating systems to ensure infrastructure readiness today, while laying the groundwork for a dynamic and expanding health system. It also supports the discovery of innovations, with expert services to help users assess their medication practices.



• XT OS refresher: This comprehensive one-off XT cabinet upgrade will provide enhanced cabinet security, while providing robust protection associated with the Win10 2016 Operating System approaching its end-of-life.



• MedXpert: This medication inventory management software efficiently manages medications in XT cabinets, anaesthesia workstations, and open-shelf locations. MedXpert offers insights into stockout events, stock value, and key performance indicators with customisable dashboards.



• Anesthesia Workstation: This is a dedicated hardware solution for Operating Rooms which ensures a secure end-to-end solution for high-diversion areas. One diversion incident can have significant time and cost implications. Anesthesia Workstation (AWS) addresses these challenges by improving security and visibility of controlled substances, while ensuring a safe and convenient medication workflow, seamlessly integrating with XT ADCs and MedXpert.



• AMiS PRO Smart Cart (for both UK and Middle East markets): Bridges the last 50 meters between dispensing patient administration, allowing for a closed-loop medication process. Nurses can access each patient’s electronic patient record (EPR) at the bedside and directly send medication orders to the ADC XT, which are then placed in secure, individual patients’ bins on the cart. The process eliminates the need to cross-reference printed medication lists and handwritten patient notes, reducing potential errors. In addition, it prevents medication mixing errors that can occur using more traditional medication trolleys. It has proven time savings of up to 40 minutes per nurse per shift.



• MedChill (in the market by end of 2025): MedChill enhances safety and security for individual, temperature-controlled medications. This secure device supports item-level inventory visibility, maximising expiration dates and reducing waste and stockouts in pharmacies and points of care.



Francois adds: “Omnicell is committed to addressing the key challenges affecting the sector by providing cutting-edge, innovative solutions that enhance the efficiency of medication management across healthcare systems globally. The ultimate goal is to ensure patient care comes first.



XT Amplify is unique in how it enables all healthcare facilities, regardless of their current level of adoption and utilization of Omnicell’s XT Automated Dispensing Cabinet Solutions. It addresses critical challenges today and provides the flexibility to adapt future challenges.”





