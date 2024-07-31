Hala Taxi and Silicon Central Announce Collaboration to Enhance Transportation Services

(MENAFN- Yardstick Marketing Management)

Dubai, UAE, 30th July 2024: Silicon Central, the premier shopping destination in Dubai, is pleased to announce a strategic collaboration with Hala Taxi, aimed at enhancing customer satisfaction. This partnership introduces a special offer of 25% off on the first three rides using the Careem app to and from Silicon Central, providing customers with a more convenient and efficient transportation option.

This partnership addresses existing transportation challenges. Silicon Central has been experiencing significant issues due to taxi shortages, which have led to extended wait times for customers. The collaboration with Hala Taxi is intended to effectively manage these challenges and ensure a seamless experience for all visitors. By leveraging Hala's extensive network and reliable service, Silicon Central aims to enhance customer satisfaction and provide a hassle-free shopping experience.

Commenting on the initiative, Navaneeth Sudhakaran - General Manager Line Investments - Dubai & Northern Emirates said, "We are excited to partner with Hala Taxi to address the transportation challenges faced by our customers. This collaboration not only improves accessibility to Silicon Central but also enhances the overall shopping experience by making it more convenient and efficient for our visitors."

Impact on Mall Visitors

The introduction of the Hala Taxi partnership has significantly improved accessibility for customers relying on taxi services. This initiative makes Silicon Central more attractive and convenient, enhancing the overall shopping experience. By improving transportation options, Silicon Central not only drives footfall but also boosts sales for retailers, creating a win-win situation for both customers and the mall.



Future Plans

Looking ahead, Silicon Central will be one of the pilot locations for Hala Taxi's innovative WhatsApp-based booking system. This system will include geolocation services and incentives for taxi drivers, ensuring the availability of taxis, especially during peak hours. These future initiatives aim to further enhance the convenience and satisfaction of Silicon Central visitors, solidifying the mall's reputation as a premier shopping destination in Dubai.







