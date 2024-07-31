(MENAFN- Sherpa Communications) Mappable introduces advanced routing features to enhance navigation solutions for UAE businesses

Dubai, UAE — July 31, 2024: Mappable, a global company that brings powerful and highly customizable mapping solutions to the local markets, announces the launch of new advanced features within its existing Route & Navigation products. As the demands of local consumers continue evolving, these updates have been designed to streamline logistics and navigation further to support UAE businesses.

The new features include ‘Avoid Custom Zones’, ‘Waypoints Optimization’, and ‘Left Turns Deprioritization’ for trucks. These updates are now available in Mappable’s Distance Matrix solution, which calculates travel time and route length for all combinations of origins and destinations; Retrieving Route Details product, which plots the optimal route between two or more points on the map, based on the mode of transport, traffic and weather forecasts, and NaviKit SDK, a toolkit for companies to bring navigation functionality into their own app and customize it for their specific business needs.

New improvements are set to significantly enhance routing efficiency across multiple industries, including logistics, transportation, and delivery services while capitalizing on the projected 15.1% CAGR growth for Geographic Information Systems until 2028 in the GCC market, which outpaces the global average.

The ‘Avoid Custom Zones’ feature enables users to bypass selected zones or specific areas, such as residential areas or city center, when creating a route from point A to point B. For example, when delivering cargo from Jebel Ali port to a warehouse in Al Quoz, truck drivers can choose to avoid going through the Al Barsha area. Users can indicate one or more zones to be excluded from the route by marking them with three points on the map. This feature, available in the Distance Matrix API, Retrieving Route Details API, and NaviKit SDK, ensures greater control over routing, enhancing operational efficiency by circumventing traffic-congested or restricted areas, reducing delivery times and fuel consumption.

Available in the Retrieving Route Details product, ‘Waypoints Optimization’ offers a streamlined approach to traveling through multiple points in terms of time and mileage, considering traffic jams and weather conditions. By default, waypoints are bypassed in the order in which they were specified in the request to the API. However, this update generates an optimal route that minimizes both distance and travel time for the entire journey. By optimizing detours around waypoints, businesses can significantly improve their delivery times and reduce fuel consumption.

The ‘Left Turns Deprioritization’ feature, specifically designed for heavy vehicles, enhances transportation safety by eliminating dangerous left turns whenever possible. Recognising that trucks take longer to turn left than right, this feature minimizes left turns in the route to improve travel time metrics. In case, a left turn cannot be eliminated, the total journey time will reflect the required time to complete the turn. This feature is integrated into the Distance Matrix and Retrieving Route Details APIs, ensuring safer and more efficient routes for heavy vehicles.

Sabina Mirza-Akhmedova, Chief Executive Officer at Mappable, said: “Our continuous innovation is driven by the needs of our clients. Supply chain and logistics are the backbone of most organizations. This is particularly vital in sectors like e-commerce and delivery services, where the GCC is expected to grow to USD 50 billion by 2025. Mappable’s new features show our commitment to enhancing the precision and efficiency of our routing solutions aligning with the economic and industrial growth in the country. By incorporating them, we are enabling businesses to navigate the complexities of urban logistics with greater ease and efficiency.”

Mappable’s suite of solutions also includes performative, customizable, and data-rich maps for clients' websites, apps, or CRM, geocoding technology with the recently launched Neurogeocoder, powered by machine learning and AI, and easy search by address or coordinates, as well as navigation tools that account for traffic and weather forecasts. These solutions are tailored to meet the diverse business needs of e-commerce platforms, retail chains, logistics and delivery firms, industrial enterprises, and more.

