Italy's Meloni claims China is 'important interlocutor' in managing international variability

(MENAFN) Italian Prime Meloni embarked on her inaugural visit to China since assuming office nearly two years ago, aiming to rejuvenate bilateral relations strained by Italy's recent exit from Beijing's expansive Belt and Road Initiative late last year. During her discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping at Beijing's Diaoyutai State Guesthouse on Monday, Meloni emphasized the significance of China as a crucial dialogue partner in addressing escalating global instability.



Acknowledging the mounting international insecurity, Meloni underscored China's pivotal role in navigating these complex dynamics. She stressed the imperative for both nations to collaborate in ensuring global stability and peace, emphasizing the necessity for a stable rules-based international order.



President Xi Jinping reciprocated by affirming the longstanding friendly relations between Beijing and Rome, emphasizing mutual tolerance, trust, and respect, while respecting each country's chosen development path.



Earlier, during a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Meloni expressed her intent to revitalize bilateral cooperation between Italy and China. The leaders subsequently signed a bilateral action plan focusing on fostering balanced and mutually beneficial commercial ties, promoting fair competition and free trade principles.



Premier Li highlighted China's commitment to advancing relations with Italy in a more mature and stable manner, as reported by the Chinese state news agency Xinhua. Italy's withdrawal from the Belt and Road Initiative in December, following its status as the only G7 nation to join, marked a significant policy shift that Meloni's administration seeks to navigate in the context of broader bilateral engagements with China.

