Kenyan president conducts controversial cabinet appointments

(MENAFN) Kenyan President William Ruto has stirred controversy with his recent appointments of opposition party members to key ministerial positions, forming what he terms a "national unity government" amid ongoing turbulence in the country. The appointments, announced during a briefing at his residence in Nairobi, include John Mbadi as finance and Hassan Joho as cabinet secretary for mining, blue economy, and maritime affairs. Additionally, Wycliffe Oparanya was selected as cabinet secretary for cooperatives, and Opiyo Wandayi for energy.



These appointments have sparked criticism from prominent anti-government activists, particularly since Mbadi, Joho, Oparanya, and Wandayi are senior officials of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), led by Raila Odinga, a vocal critic of President Ruto's administration. Odinga contested Ruto's victory in Kenya's 2022 presidential elections, alleging electoral fraud.



President Ruto defended his decision, describing the move as a gesture of patriotism from the opposition leaders to set aside partisan interests for the sake of Kenya's transformation. He expressed awareness of the high expectations placed on his administration to address the country's pressing issues.



Earlier this month, President Ruto dismissed most of his cabinet and pledged to form a "broad-based" government in response to violent anti-tax protests that erupted following a proposed finance bill aimed at raising USD2.7 billion. The demonstrations, condemned by the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights for causing at least 50 fatalities, led to the bill's withdrawal.



Despite Ruto's efforts to foster unity through these appointments, organizers of the protests have criticized the opposition's decision to align with the president, questioning the motivations behind joining his cabinet amid ongoing political turmoil and public unrest in Kenya

MENAFN31072024000045015687ID1108502723